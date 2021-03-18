Billie Eilish unveils drastic makeover

Billie Eilish has celebrated her back-to-back Grammys win with a trip to the hairdresser.

Just days after winning Record of The Year for the second year running, the 19-year-old megastar has unveiled a sexy new look.

The singer, who has become known for her signature green and black hair in recent years, has ditched the daring choice for bombshell blonde with curtain bangs, harking back to the silvery-blonde style she rocked in her early days of fame.

Debuting her fresh 'do on Instagram today, Eilish shared a playful video for fans, teasing: "Did you guess correctly?" in the caption as she flipped her voluminous locks and grinned cheekily at the camera.

The clip sent fans into a spin, many of whom took to Twitter to gush over her hair colour switch-up.

why is billie eilish's hair more versatile than my whole existence im — ًriya ; YANA DAY (@rowdykarlas) March 17, 2021

BILLIE EILISH NEW HAIR HELLO SHES GORGEOUS — ruby (@vhscobain) March 17, 2021

BLONDE BILLIE EILISH!!!

I REPEAT!!!

BLONDE BILLIE EILISH!!! pic.twitter.com/ixrrBZ6CHz — sadderdaze 24/7 (@4shotsofna) March 17, 2021

"are u ok?" NO BILLIE EILISH IS LITERALLY BLONDE pic.twitter.com/PIN6jxf2Sw — anthony (@H0TLINEBIL) March 17, 2021

Elsewhere, others wondered whether the singer was actually wearing a wig in the clip.

It's not the first time her appearance has whipped up a frenzy online.

Last year, Eilish stood up to body shamers after pictures emerged of her in casual clothing.

The singer, who is known for wearing baggy clothes to protect herself from being body shamed, was photographed wearing shorts and a spaghetti-strap tank top as she went for a walk in LA.

The Bad Guy hit maker took to Instagram to share her thoughts on all the haters by reposting a TikTok video of blogger Chizi Duru with the caption, "Can we normalise normal bodies?"

Duru goes on to say, "Ya'll got to start normalising real bodies, ok? Not everyone has a wagon behind them, ok? Guts are normal. They're normal. Boobs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn't real."

She then posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a tank top with the caption, "Do you really wanna go back in time?"

Eilish has spoken openly about her disdain for body shamers.

"I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that's why I wear big baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know?" she explained in a video for Calvin Klein in May 2019.

"Nobody can be like 'oh she's slim-thick, she's not slim-thick, she got a flat a**, she got a fat a**' Nobody can say any of that because they don't know."

She also opened up about being sl*t-shamed for wearing a bathing suit, saying in April last year, "I can't win."

It's been a huge 12 months for Eilish, who managed to record an entire album in coronavirus lockdown after her world tour was shut down.

Opening up about the forthcoming release, she told Stephen Colbert: "There's a couple of moments on this album where I pull some tricks out. It's really just about what I feel like sounds good."

She further explained: "I don't think I would've made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren't for COVID."

Earlier this year, the world's most famous teenager opened up about being catapulted into the spotlight at such a young age in documentary The World's A Little Blurry,which first aired on Apple TV in late February.

During the film she speaks candidly about the pressures of fame, particularly the effect touring her debut album had on her physically, mentally and emotionally.



Originally published as Billie Eilish unveils drastic makeover