Billie awarded for changing lives with horse-riding

ROLE MODEL: Billie Morgan, 17, has been recognised with two national Riding for the Disabled Association awards for her volunteer work with the organisation. Contributed

A YOUNG Bundaberg woman with a passion for horses is transforming the lives of those living with disabilities.

At just 17, Billie Morgan's dedication has seen her take out two national Riding for the Disabled Association Australia awards.

Last month the teenager headed to Geelong for the National Coaches Conference after she won the 2018 RDAA National Coaches Video Competition for her video promoting the organisation.

And next month Billie will be presented with the 2018 RDAA Young Volunteer of the Year Award in Adelaide.

It's been almost four years since a chance encounter brought Billie in contact with the organisation and since then it's become a family affair, with Billie's mum Amanda and older sister Stevie also volunteering.

In total the family have 18 horses so it's no surprise their world revolves around the animals and helping others experience what the gentle giants have to offer.

For Billie, watching those with disabilities interact with her horse Brady was the biggest reward.

"For me it's about helping people achieve their goals and do something they didn't think they could do - and just making them happy,” she said.

"It's just so special, seeing their faces light up.”

Brady also gets a kick out of the volunteer work.

"It gets him out all the time and he loves little kids and he loves photos,” she said.

"He's a poser, he sees a camera and he's like 'ears forward and up'.

"He's worth his weight in gold.”

A Riding for the Disabled Bundaberg spokeswoman said the organisation was very fortunate to have Billie.

"Billie is a happy, very mature for her age young lady with a vibrant personality, who communicates and interacts well and effectively with everyone at the centre,” she said.

"Billie has completed her Orientation to Coaching Instructor Training and has now started on her Level One Instructor Training.”

This year Billie returned to North Bundaberg State High School after a period of being homed-schooled, but she managed to make sure her timetable meant she had Wednesdays off, so she could continue working with RDA.

Billie understands more than most what it's like to confront challenges head on and overcome them.

Despite being diagnosed with Irlen Syndrome, a perceptual processing disorder that affects the brain's ability to process visual information, Billie has taken her riding to new heights and works with a trick-riding coach on the Gold Coast.

It's those special horse-riding skills that Billie wants to somehow use to raise funds and awareness for others living with "invisible” disabilities.

Being diagnosed with Irlen has been a life-changer, with prescription glasses literally changing the way Billie sees the world.

Previously Billie wanted nothing to do with school but now she can't get enough and has a new-found passion for learning, in addition to her horses.

She also wants to combine the two and is working to see a horse therapy program introduced at her school.