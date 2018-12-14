Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Julian Wilson has powered into the third round in Hawaii.
Julian Wilson has powered into the third round in Hawaii.
Surfing

Relieved Wilson survives big test in Hawaii

by Amanda Lulham
14th Dec 2018 8:20 AM

Julian Wilson has kick started his bid for a maiden world surfing crown in style by winning his opening heat in messy conditions at the Billabong Pipeline Masters in Hawaii.

The 30-year-old expressed relief after advancing through the "uncomfortable"

conditions thrown up for the first day of the event which will decide the 2018 men's world champion.

Wilson's advantage is he is the only one of the three men in contention to win the world crown who has won the Hawaii event previously, with a victory back in 2014.

"It feels good to have got that won done and won," he told News Corp Australia.

"It was hard, tricky out there. That's about as uncomfortable as it gets."

While world No. 1 Gabriel Medina also won his heat, the only other surfer in the world title race, fellow Brazilian Filipe Toledo, has been sent into the elimination second round after an upset in his first surf.

The Pipe Masters was finally activated at Sunset five days after its window opened.

In a low scoring heat, Wilson (8.07) beat Brazilian Tomas Hermes (6.40) and local Seth Moniz (4.57) to advance directly to round three.

If Medina makes the Billabong Pipe Masters final he will be crowned world champion.

If he falls short and finishes third, Wilson or Toledo can claim the title by winning.

More Stories

billabong pipeline masters julian wilson world title
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Fatal stabbing accused: 'I'm not going anywhere'

    premium_icon Fatal stabbing accused: 'I'm not going anywhere'

    Crime MAN accused of murder has fronted court on an unrelated charge, telling the magistrate he didn't really want a lawyer because he wasn't "going anywhere”.

    LUCKY ESCAPE: Young men watch as ute 'engulfed in flames'

    premium_icon LUCKY ESCAPE: Young men watch as ute 'engulfed in flames'

    News They escaped just in time to watch the vehicle go up in flames

    • 14th Dec 2018 7:55 AM

    Local Partners