Bill Trevor outlines plans for next term

BUNDABERG Regional Council Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor hopes in his next term he can further connect the community in different ways.

Cr Trevor was voted unanimously to return to the role as the new council held its first meeting yesterday following the election last month.

He was nominated by Cr Steve Cooper with Cr Vince Habermann seconding the nomination.

This will be the second term Cr Trevor has served as Deputy Mayor and in Division 2 after taking on both roles in 2016 after being Mayor of the Isis Shire Council for 16 years.

“It’s a great honour,” he said.

“Firstly to be elected to the council and secondly to have the faith shown in me by the returning councillors and the new councillor coming in.”

Cr Trevor said his focus was to continue to build infrastructure, including roads and footpaths, around the region.

“I’m a great believer of building of roads, of infrastructure, of footpaths and all that sort of matter,” he said.

“And we’ve been able to do a lot of that over the past four years.

“It’s very important for carrying our produce and for getting people backwards and forwards in some of the rural areas.”

Cr Trevor added he would continue to be the voice between the Mayor and the councillors.

“As I indicated inside (at the meeting), ‘my door is always open if anyone wants to come in and have a chat,’” he said.

“Around the table I’ll try to be the voice of common sense and take it from there.”

Cr Trevor, who is also the councillor in Division 2, which includes the towns of Childers, Cordalba and Woodgate, said the council was working hard and would continue to aim to be the voice for the whole region of the council.

“This previous council has shown that it can be fair to the outer regions, which was one of the gripes going forward in 2016,” he said.

“I think by having me out in the regions and Jack (Dempsey) in the city here to some extent, although he does travel a lot to the regions, but we’ve attempted to heal that wound.”

There will be more from the meeting in tomorrow’s NewsMail and online.