Bill’s back on bus for last-ditch blitz

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten will target eight marginal seats in his next Queensland push.

LABOR is preparing a last-minute blitz of marginal Queensland seats, rolling out a new bus that will ferry frontbenchers around the state to promote Bill Shorten's big spending agenda.

Higher health spending and the promise of wage rises will form the focus of Labor's late push into the state, along with a negative campaign accusing the Liberal National Party of cosying up to banks.

Emblazoned with a new slogan, "hospitals and jobs before multinationals and banks", the bus will travel 3500km over the next 12 days from the southeast to regional centres and western parts of the state.

In a sign Labor is preparing to revive attacks on Scott Morrison's initial opposition to the banking royal commission, the campaign will accuse the PM of giving "hand outs" to banks.

The return to the bus theme - the third since Mr Shorten drove the length of the Queensland coast in January - comes after both sides of politics have placed a greater focus on Victoria and other states, where the election is likely to be won or lost.

The move signals a greater focus on the Sunshine State in the finishing stretch of the race to polling day.

Labor is targeting eight marginal LNP-held seats in Queensland - Petrie, Dickson, Forde, Bonner, Flynn, Capricornia, Dawson and Leichhardt.

But the party has not made the headway in regional seats that it had hoped for and its confused position on the Adani coal mine has been a drag on the vote.

Labor's deputy leader Tanya Plibersek and NSW Senator Kristina Keneally, who have both played a central role as public faces of Mr Shorten's campaign, will launch the bus in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Mr Shorten, shadow ministers and Labor's Queensland senators and candidates will join the bus over the next 12 days.

"I'm looking forward to again hitting the road here over the next 12 days and talking to people about Labor's plans to deliver a fair go for Queensland," Mr Shorten said.

"This bus will be a constant reminder over the next 12 days that this election is a choice between the Liberals' $77 billion tax cuts for the top end of town or better hospitals and schools under Labor."