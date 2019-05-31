Menu
Former Labor leader Bill Shorten. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)
Politics

Shorten pins shock poll rout on anyone but himself

by STEVEN SCOTT
31st May 2019 5:36 AM
BILL Shorten has blamed his critics for Labor's election loss, accusing business and the media of spreading "lies" about his policies.

Mr Albanese told his colleagues he accepted his share of responsibility for his party's surprise election rout.

 

New Labor leader Anthony Albanese with former leader Bill Shorten. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)
"I think the senior members, all of us, have to accept responsibility, that those many millions of Australians who rely upon us and the tens of thousands of people who have worked on our campaigns, need us to do better next time,'' Mr Albanese said.

The former Labor leader's outburst came as he was promised a shadow ministry in Mr Albanese's team.

He pledged to back in the new leadership team, saying he was "ready to help you with uniting our party and carrying the case for Labor values".

Mr Shorten has been lobbying for the health portfolio but is facing resistance to this push.

Some options floated for him include a lower profile role covering the National Disability Insurance Scheme or the industry portfolio.

 

New Labor leader Anthony Albanese shakes hands with former leader Bill Shorten. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)
The Labor factions carved up the frontbench spots with 16 from the Right and 14 from the Left.

Mr Albanese was formally elected leader with Richard Marles as his deputy. Penny Wong was endorsed as leader in the Senate and former NSW premier Kristina Keneally became her deputy.

South Australian right wing power broker Don Farrell bowed out of running to be deputy Senate leader after Mr Albanese told him he wanted a 50-50 gender balance in the leadership. New members of the front bench include WA MP Matt Keogh, Victorian MP Andrew Giles, NSW MP Pat Conroy and Queensland Senator Murray Watt

