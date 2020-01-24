BILL IS BACK: Deputy mayor announces council candidacy

AFTER talking with his family and members of the community Division 2 Councillor Bill Trevor has announced he will be running for council again.

Cr Trevor served on the Isis Shire Council between 1985 and 1993 and then mayor of the Isis Shire Council from 1993 until amalgamation in 2008.

He served his first term on the Bundaberg Regional Council and as deputy mayor when elected in 2016.

“I have a passion for the community and working with them to achieve what’s needed,” he said.

“I get a big thrill out of seeing the new footpaths, new bitumen roads, the heated pool and all those sorts of things happening.

“On a day-to-day basis, it might be a pothole or a broken sign or a rough road and being able to just get in and help fix some of those things.

“They might not be the big million dollar things but sometimes they’re what irk people the most.”

Cr Trevor outlined some of the big projects he was proud of from the last few years.

“Right across the region there’s been a whole range of activities going on, I’m very proud of the economic development that’s been occurring,” he said.

“There’s new buildings going up on Goodwood Rd for Macadamias Australia, Ginger Beer is building a new factory in Bundaberg, Pacific Tug’s going into the port and the city and region will see the benefit of those things happening.

“All those things are creating opportunities for the region going forward.”

Cr Trevor said Paradise Dam will be a big thing going forward with many agricultural operations calling Division 2 home.

He said if he was elected again there were a few projects he hoped to see go ahead including widening of roads in some areas around Woodgate.

“Some of the things I want to see happen is a new neighbourhood centre for Childers going forward, there’s areas in my division I’d like to see more bitumen roads going in,” he said.

“Roads and drainage are a big play in rural areas and I’d like to see some of those things continue.

“It’s been a good four years and council is in a healthy financial position and I’d like to be part of the team going forward, I think the next four years will be the most fruitful because of the position we’re in financially and economically.”