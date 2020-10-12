Senior police sources say the slaying of Shane Bowden could spark the return of gangland warfare to the Glitter Strip, saying Mongols and Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs had been preparing for a showdown for months.

"Expect more bodies on the street," one source said.

Police at the scene in Cox St Pimpama where notorious bikie Shane Bowden was gunned down in his driveway. Picture: Glenn Hampson.



About seven years ago, Finks members from around the country "patched over" to become Mongols bikies, but many defected and returned to the Finks.

The Gold Coast Bulletin understands Bowden recently returned to the Finks bikie gang, after being booted from the Mongols

Shane Bowden. Picture: Tertius Pickard

Police forensic officers at the scene. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

Bowden was shot dead in an execution-style slaying outside his Pimpama home on Sunday night.

Police believe the killing was carried out by locals linked to the Mongols outlaw motorcycle gang.

Originally published as Bikie war fear: 'Expect bodies on street'