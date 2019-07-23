BIKIE-LINKED RAIDS: 20 arrested in major police sting

The drug ice was seized during bikie-linked raids across the Fraser Coast.

The drug ice was seized during bikie-linked raids across the Fraser Coast. Contributed

GUNS and drugs have been seized and 20 people arrested in a major police operation targeting bikie-linked crime across the Fraser Coast.

Operation Romeo Doctrine was a tactical police operation carried out by detectives from Taskforce Maxima and the Maryborough Patrol Group.

Targeting various Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs, police executed 11 search warrants in Maryborough and Hervey Bay on July 17 and 18.

Between them, the 20 people arrested face 46 charges including possession of dangerous drugs amphetamine, ice and cannabis.

Two firearms including a shotgun and a rifle were also allegedly seized.

During the raids, a 33-year-old Hervey Bay man was arrested on a return to prison warrant and charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

He was further charged by Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch with armed robbery, deprivation of liberty and unlawful use of a motor vehicle relating to an incident in Bundaberg on July 10, 2019.

He appeared in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on July 18 and was remanded in custody to reappear in the same court on September 5, 2019.

The remaining alleged offenders, arrested throughout the operation, were served with Notices to Appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in the coming weeks.

Detective Inspector Alisa La Pila from the Organised Crime Gangs Group said "the results of these operational activities demonstrate the commitment by State Crime Command to work in partnership with districts across Queensland to target serious and organised crime gangs and disrupt their illegal activities".