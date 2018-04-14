Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than 250 vehicles will be auctioned off from the Clayton's Towing yard.
More than 250 vehicles will be auctioned off from the Clayton's Towing yard. Clayton's Towing
Motoring

Bikes, boats, motorhomes, cars for a bargain at auction

Francesca Mcmackin
by
13th Apr 2018 10:34 AM

HUNDREDS of vehicles will be auctioned off on the cheap as Clayton's Towing clears its impound yard on Saturday.

Buyers will take home more than 250 vehicles including boats, motorbikes, scooters and a motorhome.

Some vehicles will be for parts only and don't come with keys, while others are in driving condition.

 

Clayton's Towing will auction off hundreds of vehicles from its car yard. The vehicles include impounds and written-off vehicles.
Clayton's Towing will auction off hundreds of vehicles from its car yard. The vehicles include impounds and written-off vehicles. Clayton's Towing

The vehicles may have been impounded, in a crash, or abandoned, but with no reserves, bargains are guaranteed.

The auctions, held several times a year, consistently attract large crowds of prospective buyers.

 

Clayton's Towing will auction off hundreds of vehicles from its car yard. The vehicles include impounds and written-off vehicles.
Clayton's Towing will auction off hundreds of vehicles from its car yard. The vehicles include impounds and written-off vehicles. Clayton's Towing

Gates open for punters to inspect the vehicles from 8am, before the auction starts at 9am.

Nambour Scouts will be selling breakfast and drinks at the yard.

 

Clayton's Towing will auction off hundreds of vehicles from its car yard. The vehicles include impounds and written-off vehicles.
Clayton's Towing will auction off hundreds of vehicles from its car yard. The vehicles include impounds and written-off vehicles. Clayton's Towing

Vehicles must be paid for and removed from the yard the same day, but Claytons's Towing will offer discounted rates for local towing services from the auction.

Footwear must be worn on the site.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
auction bargains cars cheap clayton's towing editors picks motoring towies
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Bargara high-rise could be a catalyst: Council planning officer

    Bargara high-rise could be a catalyst: Council planning...

    Council News A Bundaberg Regional Council development assessment manager said the nine-storey project had the potential to be a catalyst for investment and growth.

    REVEALED: Bundy, Wide Bay suburbs' shocking suicide rates

    REVEALED: Bundy, Wide Bay suburbs' shocking suicide rates

    News Bundaberg area had 30 per cent more suicides than QLD.

    PACIFIC DAWN: Police to investigate woman falling overboard

    PACIFIC DAWN: Police to investigate woman falling overboard

    Breaking No suspicious circumstances identified, say police

    HEALTH ALERT: School, aged care home in contamination area

    HEALTH ALERT: School, aged care home in contamination area

    Critical Alert Firefighting foam found in Bundaberg waterway

    Local Partners