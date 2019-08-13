Bikers ride off into the sunset after wedding

WHEEL LOVE STORY: Bundy bikers Tony and Tonia following their wedding ceremony on Saturday.

WHEEL LOVE STORY: Bundy bikers Tony and Tonia following their wedding ceremony on Saturday. Mark Stokes

BIKERS, tea drinkers and the couple from Bundy's favourite love story, tied the knot on Saturday.

Antique collector Tony met Tonia when he went to view the caravan she was selling, almost three years ago.

When the Bundy locals arranged to meet up again, the chemistry was undeniable and they realised they had so much in common, including the way they had their tea.

Tony Waterson and Tonia Stokes rode their Honda CBR1000 and Triumph America motorbikes to the ceremony at Oasis Church, on Sims Rd.

A WHEEL LOVE STORY: Biker bride, Tonia following their wedding ceremony on Saturday. Mark Stokes

The wife and husband made the ultimate commitment in front of loved ones and a number of biker groups, including God Squad, Christian Motorcycle Association, Longriders and Tribe of Judah.

Following the ceremony, the bridal party then followed the bride and groom to the Hummock to capture photographs of their special day.

Tonia made sure her personality shone through, wearing her white wedding dress over a pair of jeans and big black boots.

The couple's three children were assigned the roles of groomsmen and bridesmaid, while Tonia's cousin's identical twins were the flower girls.