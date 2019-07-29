Biker in court after 'rolling' down hill while banned

MIX UP: A Bundy man has had his charges dismissed.

MIX UP: A Bundy man has had his charges dismissed. TAHLIA STEHBENS

A SPOT of bad luck saw a young Bundaberg man ordered to appear in court after he was caught "rolling” down a hill on a motorbike he was not licensed to drive.

But a strike of better luck saw his charges dismissed.

Brodie James Groat pleaded guilty on Friday to driving an uninsured vehicle and driving without a licence disqualified by a court order.

Police alleged Groat drove an unregistered and uninsured motorbike while his licence was disqualified by a court order.

The court heard police in an unmarked car spotted Groat on a motorbike rolling down a hill going about 10km/h on Novakoski St.

"The bike had no registration plates and he was not wearing a helmet,” Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said.

Checks on Groat's licence revealed he was disqualified from driving for two years.

But when police checked the bike over they found the motorbike couldn't be driven and had no throttle.

"It's a strange situation before the court ... what classifies as riding a bike? He was still travelling on the road,” Ms Bland said.

"It's hard because he was on parole for similar charges ... although his history is appalling it would be crushing to send him to jail.”

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray told the court that Groat had simply rolled the bike over to a friend's house to see if they could help him fix it.

But when the friend told him it would be impossible, Groat decided to take it to another mate's house to scrap it for spare parts.

"He was sitting astride it only going about 10km/h, pushing it,” Mr Bray said.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said the charge did not make sense and called Groat's circumstances "unlucky”.

"He was only caught on a technicality ...” Ms Hartigan said.

"It would be different if he got in a car but I don't think he thought that he was committing an offence.

"I use (the word) driving loosely, you were just sitting on the bike and unfortunately rolling down the only hill ... on the whole trip.”

Ms Hartigan released Groat but disqualified him from driving for two years to run concurrently with his current sentence.

He won't be allowed on the road until February.