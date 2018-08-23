'Bike Whisperer' sets up shop on Southern Downs

Stewart Gunter is the bike whisperer and has a Killarney workshop.

Michael Nolan

ABOUT three months ago Stewart Gunter went looking for something different.

He quit his job in the city and hit the road to settle in the mountain hamlet of Killarney.

But within a few weeks, Mr Gunter's old life came calling and he could not turn down the chance to open his doors once more.

See, Stewart Gunter is motorbike suspension and tuning technician with a difference - he speaks to bikes in a language few people understand, he is the Bike Whisperer.

"I call myself the bike whisper because it's all about the fine tuning and the feel of a bike," he said.

"You can tune a bike to a manual but sometimes you need the at special touch because it's the little things that make big difference."

The New Zealand native opened a bike workshop in a previously closed service station in Willow St three months ago.

He has over three decades experience tuning and maintaining motocross, enduro and road racing bike.

"My role was the crew chief, that involves setting the bike up, talking to the rider, finding out his feedback and working to get the best out of the bike," he said.

From the outside, the quaint wooden workshop has the feel of the old world but inside it is filled with the roar of top performance road bikes and his customers travel hundreds of kilometres for a service.

"My customers are a mix of the local Killarney guys and some from Warwick, Stanthorpe and Lismore, and I get a few people up from the Gold Coast," he said.

His skill caught the eye of fellow Kiwi - and current New Zealand superbike champion - Sloan Frost struggling to get the best out of his bike at Morgan Park recently.

The champ bottomed out during the test laps and faced failing to qualify. Mr Gunter introduced himself and offered to help out.

"We basically turned his bike around for him," he said. "Our results last weekend, on paper, did not look good but we were progressing the whole weekend. He lost all day Friday due to technical issues he was having with the bike, so we fixed that."

Frost finished the Queensland leg of the Australian Superbike Championships placing 14th and 15th and called on the Bike Whisperer to support him in his wider Austrialian efforts.