Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg Police are appealing to the public for information after two bikes were reportedly stolen from a private property.
Bundaberg Police are appealing to the public for information after two bikes were reportedly stolen from a private property.
News

Bike theft: Two bicycles allegedly stolen from house

Rhylea Millar
16th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two bicycles have allegedly been stolen from a private residence in the Bundaberg area.

Branded Shimano Everest 21, this mountain bike is grey and green in colour and was allegedly stolen from a residential property.
Branded Shimano Everest 21, this mountain bike is grey and green in colour and was allegedly stolen from a residential property.

Both described as mountain bikes, one is coloured pink and black and has a unicorn horn, while the other is branded Shimano Everest 21 and is grey and green in colour.

This bike is described as pink and black with a unicorn horn, that is not pictured.
This bike is described as pink and black with a unicorn horn, that is not pictured.

The incident occurred between September 26 and 27, when the two bicycles were allegedly stolen from a home on Montgomery St, in Svensson Heights.

If you have any information, please phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2002040350.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Search for motorcycle rider that evaded police

        Premium Content Search for motorcycle rider that evaded police

        News Despite attempts made by police to intercept the man, he drove off at speed

        Best spots to surf, SUP and swim before winds kick in

        Premium Content Best spots to surf, SUP and swim before winds kick in

        News BEACH REPORT: Where to go if you’re looking to hit the beach this weekend

        Have you seen Marjorie? 73-year-old missing from West Bundaberg

        Have you seen Marjorie? 73-year-old missing from West...

        News Police have concerns for her welfare due to a medical condition.

        Everything you need to know about new gel blaster laws

        Premium Content Everything you need to know about new gel blaster laws

        News Fraser Coast gel blaster retailers and field operators welcome the new...