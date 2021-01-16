Bike theft: Two bicycles allegedly stolen from house

Bundaberg Police are appealing to the public for information after two bikes were reportedly stolen from a private property.

Bundaberg Police are appealing to the public for information after two bikes were reportedly stolen from a private property.

Both described as mountain bikes, one is coloured pink and black and has a unicorn horn, while the other is branded Shimano Everest 21 and is grey and green in colour.

The incident occurred between September 26 and 27, when the two bicycles were allegedly stolen from a home on Montgomery St, in Svensson Heights.

If you have any information, please phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2002040350.