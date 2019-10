Police are seeking information after a bike was taken from a home in Bourbong St.

Police are seeking information after a bike was taken from a home in Bourbong St.

POLICE are seeking information after a black and yellow mountain bike was taken from a Bourbong St address yesterday.

Between 4.25pm and 5.45pm an unknown person took the bike, valued at $400, from the carpark area of the house.

The bike was not secured at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to called Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and reference the code QP1902103916.