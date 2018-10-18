Menu
STOLEN: Police are looking for a matte black Pinorallo carbon raw racing bicycle after it was stolen from the blood donation centre.
Bike stolen from blood donation volunteer

Emma Reid
17th Oct 2018 4:17 PM

A VOLUNTEER has had their bike stolen while inside the Bundaberg blood bank at the Bundaberg Hospital.

Bundaberg Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the unique bike was parked at the rear of the centre while the owner was doing volunteer work at the centre.

"Between 6:40pm and 7:05pm on Thursday, October 11, a matte black Pinorallo carbon raw racing bicycle with alloy rims was stolen from the rear of the Australian Red Cross Blood Bank at the Bundaberg Base Hospital,” she said.

"The stolen bicycle is very distinctive and possibly the only one of its type in Bundaberg.”

Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number: QP1801890388.

