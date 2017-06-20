24°
Bike rider with bad history jailed for crash

20th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
Daniel Mason.
Daniel Mason.

DISQUALIFIED driver Daniel Mason was riding his motorbike when he overtook a car on its left side along Bargara Rd at speed before slamming into the rear of a car travelling in front.

The impact threw both him and his 21-year-old female pillion passenger off the machine at Kalkie on June 15 last year. Witnesses say it was like "a fireball".

His passenger suffered multiple serious injuries including fractures.

The crash happened just five days after Mason was disqualified by a Bundaberg magistrate for drink driving.

 

The scene of the Kalkie crash in 2016.
The scene of the Kalkie crash in 2016.

Mason, 33, was sentenced yesterday to 18 months jail after he pleaded guilty in the District Court at Bundaberg to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm to Mikayla Johnson.

Judge Michael Shanahan ordered Mason to serve three months jail time then be released to supervised parole on September 18.

 




Crown prosecutor David Nardone said Mason had criminal history but his more significant traffic history had 10 speeding offences, three drive without due care and attention, and two for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mr Nardone said Mason was disqualified from driving by a court on June 10 last year.

The crash happened on a straight stretch of the road.

Mr Nardone said witnesses told police Mason's overtaking was done at speed and his bike "wobbled" then hit the rear of the car in front, which had two children in the rear seat.

Ms Johnson suffered multiple fractures to her leg, heel, knee, face and ribs and had plates and screws inserted.

"If she was not treated she would not have been able to walk," Mr Nardone said.

 




"He (Mason) says he has no memory of the incident.

"Witnesses suggest speed. There seems to be a level of tailgating and overtaking in a manner of conduct that at the very least could be considered reckless."

Mr Nardone said children in the car were put at risk and witnesses said it (the impact) was like a fireball.

Mason read to the court a brief statement apologising for the crash "and all the grief I caused".

 




"It has completely changed my life. The guilt I carry daily for Mikyala," he said.

"I want to apologise for the pain and suffering I caused her.

"It has been a very difficult year for my wife and children. I want to bring back some happiness to our family again."

After examining crash photos Judge Shanahan said it must have been a high impact to the back of the car to cause such damage.

He told defence barrister Kim Bryson, who had sought immediate release to parole, that Mason would be going to jail for the offence, aggravated by occurring so soon after being disqualified.

Ms Bryson said Mason had too suffered significant injuries and "lost count" of the number of operations with plate and six screw in his right hand and forearm, and rods in toes and broken bones in his right foot.

Judge Shanahan also disqualified Mason for three years.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  buncourt

