COLLISION: A bike rider was treated for minor injuries after colliding with a car along Takalvan St. Photo Mikayla Haupt / NewsMail

EMERGENCY services have attended the scene of a crash between a bicycle and a vehicle at an intersection in Millbank.

A 36-year-old bike rider was being treated at the scene for minor injuries after the collision occurred at the intersection at Bolewski and Takalvan Sts.

The accident happened just after noon.

There was no damage to the white Kia Cerato hatchback and traffic is now flowing.