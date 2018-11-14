Bike and hiking trail to connect Bundy to Gin Gin

Roy Fraser is happy after $92,000 funding for bike and hiking trail to link Bundaberg to Gin Gin.

MANY years of hard work is finally paying off for Bundaberg bike enthusiast Roy Fraser to give the region a bike and hiking trail linking Bundaberg to Gin Gin.

Mr Fraser said Federal and State funding was now available for the development of rail trails with a grant of $92,000 to conduct a feasibility study.

Sport and recreation spokeswoman Helen Blackburn said the council had engaged an experienced consultant in Mike Halliburton Associates and Transplan Pty Ltd to undertake the feasibility study.

"The consultants have provided input on over 200 such rail trail projects,” Cr Blackburn said.

"This is an exciting initiative for the Bundaberg Region as rail trails offer huge potential for a multitude of recreational activities from hiking through to bike rides.

"The feasibility study, which is the first phase of a two stage initiative, will look at everything from potential demand for the facility through to the geological and environmental aspects associated with developing the 50 kilometres contained in the corridor.”

Cr Blackburn said all stakeholders, including landowners and the community would be consulted through the feasibility study process.

"The State Government has supplied $92,000 for the study to be undertaken and we envisage it will be completed in early January next year,” she said.

"The second stage of the study will involve the creation of a Development Plan which will provide a draft trail development strategy.

"This is the real nuts and bolts of the project and will provide detailed corridor mapping, drawings and cross section analysis.

The council is hopeful of having this phase completed by April next year.

The timeframe will provide the opportunity for the council to assess the viability of the project and, if positive, to explore funding opportunities to further progress the rail trail.

Cr Blackburn said the redevelopment of disused rail corridors was providing an economic stimulus to many communities across Queensland and Australia.

"They provide an experience that people are keen to enjoy. There is a touch of romanticism attached to travelling paths that have significant historic connections to communities.

"I'm confident the feasibility study will show this rail trail in a positive light as this project has so much recreational potential and will add another string to the tourism bow of the Bundaberg Region.”