Biggest trade mission to ever visit Bundy arrives

9th Oct 2019 6:46 PM
Mayor Jack Dempsey hailed the European Union's official visit to Bundaberg today as "the most significant diplomatic and trade mission" in the region's history.

The Mayor invited the European Union Ambassador to Australia, Dr Michael Pulch, to visit as part of his push to ignite overseas trade links for Bundaberg region producers, manufacturers and entrepreneurs. Dr Pulch arrived this morning with 15 Ambassadors and one High Commissioner from European Union member nations.

It's understood to be the largest-ever European delegation to visit anywhere in regional Australia.

"It's an incredible honour and privilege to welcome and host the representatives of so many countries at one time in our community," Cr Dempsey said.

"Our invitation and this breakthrough visit is all about creating opportunities and letting the world know what the Bundaberg Region has to offer."

"We'll be informing them about the Bundaberg Region's unique growing capabilities, reliable water supply and all-year production reliability."

