Biggest Loser Tiffiny Hall: This could save a life

Tiffiny Hall wants children to learn self defence techniques to protect themselves. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

FORMER Biggest Loser trainer Tiffiny Hall has called on the government to make self-defence training compulsory in schools for all students.

The 34-year-old, who is Australia's highest ranked female martial artist in the country, says children as young as 12 should have to undertake classes to learn how to protect themselves.

"I would like it to be compulsory in the school curriculum," Hall told The Daily Telegraph.

"Whether it's a six week course or regular training, everyone should learn personal safety.

"I have taught self defence courses in schools my whole life and I think it's so important to learn young.

"Even learning one or two hours of self defence can give you the skills to save your life and that's all you need.

Hall, who includes self defence classes in her TiffXO.com online fitness program, says learning how to "be safe" and protect yourself is as important as the message to drink water, exercise regularly and eat a healthy diet.

"I don't believe you can be holistically well, mentally, psychologically and physiologically unless you can be safe as well," she added.

"Safety for me and my members is number one and that's what we should be teaching our kids".

Tiffiny Hall says students need to learn they can only control their own behaviour. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

Hall, who is a new mum to ten-month old Arnold with comedian husband Ed Kavalee, added that kids - and adults - need to learn they can only control their own behaviour.

Tiffiny Hall. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

"A lot of people put it down to 'that's just unlucky, that won't happen to me' but everyone should be prepared.

Self defence is just preparation and its very important for everyone to learn self defence."