‘Biggest bang’: Family’s lucky escape as tree crushes house

by Grace Mason
2nd Mar 2021 10:25 AM
A BELLENDEN Ker family says it felt like their home was being "taken by a cyclone" as wild weather caused a huge palm tree to crash onto their home in the middle of the night.

Craig Barelds said the family was woken by the "biggest bang" about 2am on Monday morning to find the giant tree had landed on their roof just above his 10-year-old son's bedroom.

"He spent the rest of the night in our bedroom," he said.

A large palm tree crashed through the roof of Craig Barelds' Bellenden Ker house just above his son's bedroom. Picture: Craig Barelds
Wind gusts of more than 80km/h have been recorded along the Cassowary Coast as the low pressure system nears the coast. A cyclone warning is officially in place.

Mr Barelds said the tree had survived multiple major weather events, but had likely caused more than $10,000 to their home as it crashed onto the tin roof, through the gutter and support beams.

A large palm tree crashed through the roof of Craig Barelds' Bellenden Ker house just above his son's bedroom. Picture: Craig Barelds
"We'd just had some trees removed too, but not that one," he said.

"It sounded and felt like a cyclone was taking the whole house."

More than 42,000 Ergon Energy customers, including at Bellenden Ker, have spent a large part of Monday without power as wild weather lashes the region.

