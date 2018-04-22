Menu
VALUABLES: Richard Macdonald has a Japanese Ccoisonne box worth more than $1200 and a Chinese jade libation cup worth over $2,400.
Offbeat

Biggest antique fair yet rolls into town

Carolyn Booth
by
22nd Apr 2018 7:57 AM

PIECES of the past will be served up this weekend as the Bundaberg Antiques and Collectables Fair rolls into town.

Event organiser Allan Lawson said this was the fair's sixth year and it would be the biggest event.

"It will be a third bigger than last year with additional stall holders,” he said.

"The fair is always very well received in Bundaberg, that's why we keep coming back.”

Held at the Bundaberg Multiplex on Civic Avenue, sellers from Queensland and New South Wales will have thousands of antique and collectable items for sale.

"The Bundaberg fair will offer a range of heritage and retro, together with deco items from years gone by,” Mr Lawson said.

Collectors can add to their collections or start off in this fast-growing hobby, as well as adding unique items to their home.

"Everything from old toys and china to rare bottles, coins, books, jewellery plus many quirky collectables will provide a window into our past.”

Event goers will also go into the running to win a Bundy-inspired lucky door prize - an antique 5L Bundaberg Rum glass bottle.

Admission for children under 14 is free; over-14s is $8.

The fair will open to the public from 9am-4pm Saturday and 9am-2pm Sunday.

antique fair antiques bundaberg multiplex
Bundaberg News Mail

