'Bigger than Sheeran, Jolie': Models' rockstar reception

Caloundra twins Elisha and Renee Herbert are taking over the modelling world. TitoMedia

THEY'RE the identical twins from Caloundra who're bigger than Ed Sheeran, bigger than Angelina Jolie, bigger than Ben Hur.

International models Elisha and Renee Herbert, whose careers began through Instagram, are now some of the industry's most sought-after.

The twins returned home on the weekend for the opening of a Mooloolaba beauty salon.

Noosa photographer to the stars Tito Antonio, of TitoMedia, was stunned at the popularity of the pair who were greeted to a rockstar reception.

He said the pair was unable to walk 50m down the street without being swamped.

"I've shot Hollywood stars here and they didn't get as much attention as the girls," Mr Antonio said.

"Ed Sheeran, Jolie, plenty of X-Factor judges too. It was nuts.

"All because of Instagram fame too. The amount of teenagers who came up to them was eye opening."

Caloundra identical models Elisha and Renee Herbert. Elite Model Management

Despite having quite the busy day launching Koko Lashes and Brows, he said the girls were still incredibly grounded.

"It was fascinating to watch," he said.

"Both girls were super friendly too. It was just refreshing.

"I don't know how many selfies they gave out, they should have been worn out.

"It was non stop but they kept giving."

Mr Antonio said he was stunned at the pulling power of social media that launched the girls' career.

They now have a combined following of more than two million.