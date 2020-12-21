‘Bigger than ever’: Mission to keep up with Hemsworth

Top stunt actor Bobby Holland Hanton has revealed his intense workout regimen to keep up with Chris Hemsworth, who he says has put on more size than ever for a slate of top-billed movie roles.

Hemsworth is currently filming Netflix movie Escape From Spiderhead on the Gold Coast before the next Thor film begins in early 2021 while he is also set to portray wrestler Hulk Hogan in a Netflix biopic.

The actor previously said he would have to put on more size than before to play the wrestler, who recently took to Twitter to say the Australian's physique was "ready".

Chris Hemsworth recently shared a photo of himself training at home in Byron Bay. Picture: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram.

Hanton, who has doubled for Hemsworth on Thor and various projects since 2012, is in Sydney until June preparing for a secret project and said he was completing the "most intense" training schedule of his career in order to match the Australian acting star.

"He (Hemsworth) is the biggest he's ever been. I spoke to him the other say and I was like, 'OK dude, you're getting bigger and bigger'," said Hanton, who confirmed the film he was preparing for would start late next year.

"I am always open to the challenge."

The former gymnast said he was training two to three times every day and eating eight or nine meals - including two protein shakes - to put on more size in a bid to double for the actor while also being able to complete the rigorous stunt work.

Bobby Holland Hanton and Chris Hemsworth on the set of Thor: Ragnarok in Queensland in 2016. Picture: Instagram/ bobbydazzler84

"It's the most intense it's ever been," he said. "I do a body circuit and then the second session I lift heavy."

"I'm naturally smaller in size and height than Chris. To get anywhere near Chris is a job in itself. I'm stepping outside my natural build.

"I'm up for it and I'm looking forward to being in the best shape of my life."

Hanton, who also contributes to Hemsworth's fitness app, Centr, is two inches shorter than the actor and weighs around 83kg.

He said they were breaking down rehearsals into small increments and taking time to prepare the stunts so they were ready to perform them safely on camera.

"He trusts the way I move for him and portray Thor as well. We communicate on a regular basis," Hanton said.

Celebrity stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton does a backflip blindfolded for the Pepsi Max Taste Challenge. Picture: Supplied

"We read off the script and bring that to life. It's about pushing the bar, coming up with something original and new.

He added: "Chris is more than capable of doing all of his own stunts. Strategically you have to plan around the schedule."

Hanton recently teamed up with Pepsi Max for their Taste Challenge, doing a backflip blindfolded while simultaneously doing the sip challenge.

"The key is Pepsi Max has no sugar. Sugar intake is a no-no. It gives me the boost of energy," he said.

Originally published as 'Bigger than ever': Mission to keep up with Hemsworth