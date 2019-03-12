Biggenden students are big on heart

HELPING FELLOW STUDENTS: Biggenden State School Student Council's Sarsha Connolly and Emily Doyle selling iceblocks to Savana Kunde and Darcy Wright to help raise funds to provide meals, one day a week for Julia Creek State School students.

HELPING FELLOW STUDENTS: Biggenden State School Student Council's Sarsha Connolly and Emily Doyle selling iceblocks to Savana Kunde and Darcy Wright to help raise funds to provide meals, one day a week for Julia Creek State School students. Erica Murree

BIGGENDEN State School Student Council members have taken on the challenge to raise sufficient funds to supply meals for a day for Julia Creek State School students.

Teacher Judy Dohle said Julia Creek State School was not affected by the floods of the north, but many of the students were from properties that lost fences, yards and sadly most, if not all of their livestock.

"Life has been hard over the many years of drought and now the flood has made life even harder for the families,” she said.

When Mrs Dohle spoke with principal Kate Priddle to find out how the student council could help she was told the school was providing meals one day a week for the students.

"Though it might not seem like much, to the families of their school it means a lot,” she said.

"They think its great someone is thinking of them.”

A meal for a day includes breakfast, morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea. With 40 students it works out to be $150 a day.

Mrs Dohle said we won't be sending food but money.

"Then it is spent in the town stores who are also feeling the affects of the drought and now the flood,” she said.

To date students have raised $160 by having a free dress day and selling iceblocks at the second break of a Monday and Friday.

Another free dress day and sausage sizzle is planned for later in the term.

Student council secretary Emily Doyle thought the idea was amazing.

While fellow member Sarsha Connolly said it is not just families suffering but whole communities.

"I know how the drought has affected our farm,” she said.

The only fundraising the student council wants to do for themselves is to raise enough to buy a fridge for students can put their lunch.

Any readers wish to support this thoughtful project can phone Mrs Dohle at the school on 41276333.