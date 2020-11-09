Menu
​North Burnett Regional Council have announced the approval of the Biggenden Streetscape Concept Design which will improve parking. (Picture: File)
News

Biggenden ‘Streetscape’ upgrade approved by council

Kristen Camp
6th Nov 2020 2:48 PM
NORTH Burnett Regional Council have announced the approval of the Biggenden Streetscape Concept Design at their council meeting on October 28.

The council have said one of the key topics raised by the community was parking, with business owners and residents wanting more parking outside the main street shops.

Once completed, the plan will allow for the parking on Edward Street to increase from 32 spaced to 38.

The parking spaces on Victoria Street will also be increased, from 40 to 48, including two disabled spots.

The council are thanking the Biggenden community for their input into the design and have incorporated their feedback in the final plans.

This includes maintaining the "Biggenden Charm" and country feel that exists.

The council believe this design will preserve the original experience of the town, while also improving the practicality.

This design will be completed in increments and will take time for funding to progress the project.

It is expected the upgrade will be a platform for future works in the township of Biggenden.

