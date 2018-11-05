Biggenden revs up for custom car show

HOTRODS COMING TO TOWN: Kerry and Danny Nevins have received a great response for this Saturday's hotrod, bike and custom car show at Biggenden.

A DAY of fun designed to bring people into town will be held this Saturday in the streets of Biggenden.

Organisers Danny and Kerry Nevins, who also manage the Grand Hotel, said all traders would benefit from the influx of people.

This is the second time the Nevins have held the hotrod, bike and custom car show with the day's proceeds going to Biggenden Apex Club.

Mr Nevins said more interest had been shown.

"I want it to be like Kenilworth with cars lining the streets everywhere,” he said.

This year the event will start two hours later than last year at 10am.

The day will continue to 4pm with the trophy presentation

Entry fee is $10 per bike, car or hotrod and winners will be judged by public vote.

Sections include prizes for first to third in each of the three categories as well as most unusual.

Market stalls include Shannon's Insurance, Wilko's Pro Shine, Southern Diffs Childers and the ice cream van.

More would be welcome by just phoning the Grand on 41271252.

Jon Vea Vea and the acoustic Jabiru will again be providing the live entertainment.

Food and beverages will be available from the hotel and patrons can party into the night with karaoke from 7pm.