Biggenden Museum’s historic transformation

A SPACE IN TIME: Biggenden Historical president Christine Holder inside the museum that now houses an abundance of history of the district..

FORTY YEARS AGO: The front page of the Central Burnett Times dated August 7, 1980 featured the handing over of the Biggenden Courthouse to the council for a museum.

The handover marked the start of the celebration of 75 years of local government in the area.

Now 40 years on, this old courthouse has become the home of the Biggenden Museum full of interesting memorabilia and displays.

FORTY YEARS ON: Biggenden Historical Society's president Christine Holder on the verandal of the museum as it is today.

Outside the complex is fully fenced to stop vandalism. In the past saddles have been stolen even though it is opposite the police station.

Biggenden Museum complex in 2020.

Historical Society president Christine Holder joined the museum in 1995 to support her aunt Lil (White).

"When then president Caroline Jones passed away I took over the role," she said.

Mrs Holder said the Biggenden Weekly and then the Central and North Burnett Times were always there to cover the news as the complex expanded through the years.

"These included the opening of new buildings and especially for the saving of the only part of the old Biggenden Hospital," she said.

"The sewing room held many memories for members of the community and we now have a historical display of all kinds of medical memorabilia."

Mrs Holder said there had been various functions at the Museum including Christmas lunch for members of the Biggenden Lions Community Care which the paper attended and featured many of the town's elderly citizens.

"We also had coverage of some of the items donated to the Museum including tractors, gold panning equipment and a large sharpening stone," she said.

Biggenden Historical president Christine Holder with one of the numerous displays inside the museum.

"On behalf of the members and committee of the Biggenden Historical Society and Museum we would like to thank the paper for their very valued support over the years.

"We're excited the Biggenden Weeklys dating back to 1966 and Central and North Burnett Times will be housed at the museum."

"The late Elsie Campbell will be looking down on us with a smile as she was so passionate about all things Biggenden."