Biggenden mourns loss of community icon

BIGGENDEN is morning the loss of one of its community icons - Kevin 'Lofty Wendt' - who lost his battle against cancer last night.

Mr Wendt's life was about service to council and community, but what was most precious to him was family.

The former Regimental Sergeant Major died at the Biggenden MPHS on Monday night, just 12 months on from being named Biggenden Citizen of the Year on Australia Day.

At the award presentation, Councillor Robbie Radel said Mr Wendt was a generous person, and if he saw a job that needed doing, he would gladly contribute.

"He is a practical clear-thinking person who likes taking on a challenge," Cr Radel said.

"In his leadership and service roles in the community he had been able to use his military expertise, reliability and vision to help others out."

Mr Wendt OAM served his country for 30 years and council for 24 years - four years as a weed controller and the remainder as Biggenden and North Burnett Regional councillor.

The hardworking Biggenden resident could be described as a quintessential Aussie who believed in a fair go, hard work, helping out and mateship.