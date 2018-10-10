Menu
FULL BLOOM: The town is shaping up for the Biggenden Apex Rose Festival, with Queen Emily Spry. Erica Murree
News

Biggenden is all set to party

10th Oct 2018 1:00 PM

WITH a theme of Treasures of Biggenden, the Biggenden APEX Rose Festival and its famous parade will be held on Saturday, October 20.

One of the organisers, Gary Dundas, said this type of event bonded the community together.

"It is an opportunity to forget all your hardships, take a breath, sit back in the street, and have a chat,” he said

"A day like this makes memories especially for the little ones.”

Mr Dundas said council staff had done a wonderful job with the memorial gardens.

"The roses are looking a treat,” he said.

"The response from businesses and the community for the festival has been overwhelming.”

Both pubs have extended their licensed area and allow for strolling and visiting all of the festivals attractions throughout the day.

At night patrons will notice a difference as lighting has been upgraded

The festival begins at 2pm with markets, music performances and family entertainment which continues into the night.

Come and enjoy the fantastic offerings of food stalls of all kinds, see the Snake Boss Reptile Show, meet Magic Glen, visit the pony rides, kids rides and animal farm, play Laser Skirmish or relax in the extended licence areas of the two local pubs.

Starting at 4pm, the parade of floats, vintage cars and bikes weave its way around the Edward St rose gardens.

With seating limited, people are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Edward St will be closed to all vehicular traffic throughout the festival from 12pm, from the former saddlery to just past the Commercial Hotel.

