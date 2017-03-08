Biggenden bullocks, cows and store cattle ease as dry continues

Merlyn Stewart, Brooweena, with a pen of Simmental cross weaner steers which sold for 352.2c/kg or $805/head. The next Biggenden meatworks and store sale is Monday March 20.

BURNETT Livestock and Realty's meatworks and store sale held on Monday, March 6 had a yarding of 1912 head.

In the meatworks section, bullocks and cows eased.

Due to the ongoing dry conditions, store cattle also eased.

Bullocks sold to top at 280c.

The Davies Family, Eidsvold, sold charbray bullocks for 273c/$1557. George Schiffke, Binjour, sold charbray bullocks for 280c/$1792.

Cows over 500kg topped at 232c. Cows 400kg to 500kg topped at 217c. Trade heifers over 400kg topped at 300c.

DD and DM Duncan, Gayndah, sold brahman cross cows for 235c/$1466.

Ron Young, Biggenden, sold droughtmaster cross cows for 230c/$1234. NC and NT Wallace, Bundaberg, sold droughtmaster cross cows for 238c/$1194.

Feeder steers 400kg to 500kg sold to a top of 307c while steers 300kg to 400kg sold to 334c. Steers 200kg to 300kg sold to 352c.

The Davies Family, Eidsvold, sold two tooth charbray steers for 294c/$1532.

Pam Rekasi, Biggenden, sold milk tooth charbray steers for 307c/$1108 and 307c/$1420.

Dolce Farms, Childers, sold milk tooth brahman cross steers for 304c/$998. BP Dingle, Eidsvold, sold simmental cross steers for 324c/$908.

LA and VL Palmer, Gayndah, sold milk tooth droughtmaster steers for 326c/$866.

JW and MJ Cowen, Mundubbera, sold brahman cross weaner steers for 336c/$987.

PJ Stewart, Brooweena, sold simmental cross weaner steers for 352c/$805.

Heifers 300kg to 400kg sold to a top 302c. Heifers 200kg to 300kg topped at 310c.

RC and FM Cross, Biggenden, sold milk tooth braford heifers for 301c/$1143. Logan Spry, Biggenden, sold milk tooth droughtmaster heifers for 304c/$1095.

Neil Baker F/T, Gayndah, sold milk tooth santa gertrudis heifers for 292c/$1027. Paul Betts, Gaeta, sold belmont red weaner heifers for 309c/$689.

J Litfin, Tansey, sold simmental cross weaner heifers for 309c/$722. Jane Sheppard, Mundubbera, sold brangus weaner heifers for 309c/$599. R Waddell, Miriam Vale, sold droughtmaster weaner heifers for 300c/$765.

