Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STEERING COMMITTEE: Biggenden District Hospital circa 1920. Picture: State Library of Queensland.
STEERING COMMITTEE: Biggenden District Hospital circa 1920. Picture: State Library of Queensland.
Health

Biggenden auxiliary approaches 100th year

Tristan Evert
15th Jan 2020 2:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FAST approaching their 100th year, the Biggenden Hospital auxiliary committee are calling upon the community to help create a steering committee to organise the centenary event.

As the auxiliary is a small, volunteer-based organisation, they are looking for anyone who may be a former hospital employee or has a connection to or interest in the hospital to join the steering committee.

Biggenden Hospital director of nursing Heather MacKellar said the committee would be responsible for organising a celebration in July.

"The auxiliary are looking to celebrate 100 years and are calling for interest to create a steering committee," Ms MacKellar said.

"They would be looking to get something happening around July 18.

"The auxiliary are a small group of volunteers that have full-time work outside of the hospital and therefore need help in organising the event."

Auxiliary committees are at the heart of hospitals throughout the country and fundamental in hospital operations.

The Biggenden auxiliary were instrumental in the hospital's extension, Ms MacKellar said.

"The auxiliary are a very community-orientated organisation that do a lot of fundraising towards improving hospital services," she said.

"A lot of their money goes towards additional training, improving facilities and making residents and patients feel more comfortable.

"They are thought of with very high regard by staff and the community with what they can achieve here."

If joining the hospital steering committee is of interest to you, call Biggenden Hospital on 4127 6400.

biggenden hospital
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jeanswest collapses, 988 staff and 146 stores at risk

        premium_icon Jeanswest collapses, 988 staff and 146 stores at risk

        News Iconic Australian retail chain Jeanswest has been put into administration, with hundreds of jobs and dozens of stores at risk.

        • 15th Jan 2020 2:52 PM
        Dad charged after son had 364g of cannabis in home

        premium_icon Dad charged after son had 364g of cannabis in home

        News 'It should come as no surprise'

        • 15th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
        Fishers' class action against Gladstone Ports to go to trial

        premium_icon Fishers' class action against Gladstone Ports to go to trial

        News A CLASS action of more than 150 fishermen and associated businesses against...

        GALLERY: 25 reader photos not to miss

        premium_icon GALLERY: 25 reader photos not to miss

        News NewsMail readers share some of their best snaps

        • 15th Jan 2020 2:24 PM