Biggenden auxiliary approaches 100th year

FAST approaching their 100th year, the Biggenden Hospital auxiliary committee are calling upon the community to help create a steering committee to organise the centenary event.

As the auxiliary is a small, volunteer-based organisation, they are looking for anyone who may be a former hospital employee or has a connection to or interest in the hospital to join the steering committee.

Biggenden Hospital director of nursing Heather MacKellar said the committee would be responsible for organising a celebration in July.

"The auxiliary are looking to celebrate 100 years and are calling for interest to create a steering committee," Ms MacKellar said.

"They would be looking to get something happening around July 18.

"The auxiliary are a small group of volunteers that have full-time work outside of the hospital and therefore need help in organising the event."

Auxiliary committees are at the heart of hospitals throughout the country and fundamental in hospital operations.

The Biggenden auxiliary were instrumental in the hospital's extension, Ms MacKellar said.

"The auxiliary are a very community-orientated organisation that do a lot of fundraising towards improving hospital services," she said.

"A lot of their money goes towards additional training, improving facilities and making residents and patients feel more comfortable.

"They are thought of with very high regard by staff and the community with what they can achieve here."

If joining the hospital steering committee is of interest to you, call Biggenden Hospital on 4127 6400.