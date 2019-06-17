BIG WIN: Mitches rise to championship victory

Bargara Golf Club news with Rob Edgar

ON Sunday, June 9, men and women members contested their 27 hole foursomes championships.

Winners of the men's were Mitch Curd and Mitch Bauer with 117 by one shot from Neil Curd and Mark Stables.

Raelee Marxsen and Joan Milton took out the women's event on 123 from Michelle Marsden and Kasee Marxsen on 131.

Nett winners in the men were Chris Wake and Keith Kroger on 103 while Janet and Jackie Beer took the women's nett with 106.

* * Other special achievements recently have been by Des Ryan who eagled the 13th on June 6 which also won him the club approach.

Last Saturday, Pip de Been holed out his second shot on the 4th for eagle which also won him the SolarHart challenge.

* * Coming up on Saturday, July 14, is the first round of the men's championships with round two on the next day.

The final two rounds will be contested on the following Saturday and Sunday.

Sandwiched in between those two weekends on the Tuesday and Wednesday is the Legends of Golf Pro Am.

* * Recently the captains have sent out a few messages regarding local rules and the way players should care for the course.

One of these is how to replace the rake in the bunker after using it.

By laying just inside the edge bunker you can ruin another players round when their ball comes to rest in an unplayable position just under the lip of the bunker.

All players should replace the rake in the bottom of the bunker in line between the fairway and the pin.

* * Last column I made mention of charity bowls day in aid of the Royal Flying Doctor Service at the Sandhills Sports Club.

So I decided that it would be a good idea for me to go along and support the day.

I did notice a number of golfers that followed suit and might add that some of them should stay with golf and only play bowls occasionally.

It was an outstanding success for the RFDS and even more pleasing was the fact that almost all of the winners on the day donated back their prize money.