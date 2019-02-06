Menu
Major work has started at Bundaberg Airport.
Politics

Big win for travellers with Bundy Airport works unveiled

6th Feb 2019 12:23 PM
A COVERED pedestrian walkway is under construction at Bundaberg Airport which will offer travellers protection from the elements.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the $260,000 contract for the construction of the walkway was awarded to local company Planet Shade.

"It is pleasing to see work progressing on a new covered airport walkway that will ensure passengers can get their luggage to and from their cars in all weather conditions,” Cr Dempsey said.

Planet Shade's Luke Voisey, Bundaberg Regional Airport operations supervisor Allan Emery and Mayor Jack Dempsey in the area which will soon be covered as part of the walkway to the airport.
"Council is committed to providing the necessary investment and infrastructure to provide an asset of which the regional community can be proud.”

The arched design of the shade structure mirrors the airport building design and wraps around the arrivals terminal, covering the taxi rank and drop-off zone.

Tourism portfolio spokesperson Greg Barnes said the project would be welcomed by the community and importantly, the thousands of visitors utilising the airport.

"This project has been on the radar for some time and it's fantastic to see it nearing completion,” Cr Barnes said.

"The new covered walkway will provide protection from heat and inclement weather for passengers.

"It will certainly be a benefit to all passengers but will be particularly helpful for elderly and those with a disability.”

