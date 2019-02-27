Big win for small towns: Travel subsidy for hospital trips

TRIPS FOR HEALTH: Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson (second from right) with fellow WBHHS staff and members of the Agnes Water Community Reference Group.

TRIPS FOR HEALTH: Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson (second from right) with fellow WBHHS staff and members of the Agnes Water Community Reference Group.

MEDICAL-related trips to the Rum City will now be less harsh on the pockets for residents of more remote townships in the region, with the introduction of a new travel subsidy.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has recently announced an update to the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme (PTSS) to make subsidies easier to obtain for most people in the Discovery Coast area, including Rosedale and Miriam Vale, when travelling to hospital.

Under the revised scheme, residents are now eligible for a $73.20 PTSS payment when travelling to Bundaberg Hospital.

WBHHS board chair Peta Jamieson said the result of the revision enables the health service to address an issue that has caused frustration for the community.

Agnes Water Discover Coast Community Health Service is now considered the closest health care facility for these areas, which allows for accessibility to the subsidy if an appointment at the hospital is required.

Gin Gin Hospital is now considered the closest facility for Rosedale, enabling residents from that area to receive a $30 subsidy when travelling to Bundaberg Hospital.

"This is great news for the residents of these communities, many of whom previously had Bundaberg Hospital classified as their closest public health facility and had difficulty accessing reimbursements under the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme guidelines,” Ms Jamieson said.

"This will make a real difference to ensuring patients from these areas receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”

She said existing patients residing in Miriam Vale will keep Gladstone Hospital as their closest facility - The decision comes on the basis that changing to Agnes Water would result in those people receiving smaller payments.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said this was a great win for those communities.

"We have been fighting for this change for a very long time and the news comes as a huge relief to many in the region,” Mr Bennett said.

For more information or to check your eligibility visit https://bit.ly/2T1JZ0R.