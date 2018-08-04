Menu
CLASSIC GIN: Rick Prosser from Kalki Moon with the award winning Gin. Mike Knott BUN030818KALKIMOON1
Business

Big win for Bundy gin maker

Mikayla Haupt
4th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
IF YOU enjoy a drop of Kalki Moon's classic gin, you're not the only one.

The Bundaberg-based distillery has received its first International gold in the traditional London Dry Gin category.

Kalki Moon Distilling & Brewing Company owner and distiller Rick Prosser was thrilled with the result from the 2018 International Wine & Spirits Competition.

Mr Prosser said the award made Kalki Moon the first Queensland Distillery to ever win gold in the Gin category at the London awards since they began in 1969.

The win follows the company taking out gold in the Australian Distilled Spirits Awards in Melbourne earlier this year.

"This was a surprise,” he said.

"This is a huge honour for our brand and confirms that we are producing world quality gin.

"It was designed for the local market so it's very fitting that that won.

"When I set the brand up I wanted the locals to be able to afford our products, so with creating that gin I made the alcohol less at 37 per cent, to make it affordable.”

Mr Prosser said Kalki Moon was also short-listed for the International Gin Producer Award. While they didn't win, being among the top five producers was an honour for the local distillery.

"To get short-listed was probably the biggest recognition I've had for alcohol production,” he said.

Kalki Moon Distilling & Brewing Company is on 22 Commercial St, Svensson Heights.

Bundaberg News Mail

