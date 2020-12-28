BIG WET: Whopping amount of rain expected this week

Bundaberg could see rainfall totals of up to 100mm this week.

After weeks of warm weather, a cool and very wet change is on the way.

Sunday saw Bundaberg receive 2mm in some area thanks to some onshore flow, but the rest is yet to come.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting rainfalls of up 80mm for the region this week with isolated showers of up to 100mm also possible.

BoM Meteorologist Peter Markworth said the rains will the result of a trough forming close to the coast.

“(Monday) will be a quiet day with some possible on shore showers again,” he said.

“But Tuesday and Wednesday is when we’ll see things deteriorate as a trough forms on the coastline and there will be some decent rainfall out of that.”

Mr Markworth said the wettest days will be from Wednesday to Friday with potential rainfall totals of 80mm.

“As we move into the weekend those total of 100mm plus become less likely as that trough begins to dissipate and move off,” he said.

Mr Markworth said the current La Nina would aid the higher rainfall totals.

“There’s a lot of tropical moisture hanging over Queensland at the moment that these troughs can tap into,” he said.

Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 26 degrees with winds to make the temperatures feel cooler again.

“In general it’s likely to get a bit windier this week,” Mr Markworth said.

