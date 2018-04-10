Big turnout for business brekkie about youth employment

BIG BREKKIE: Today's Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce breakfast was the biggest in years.

BETWEEN 130 and 150 people attended Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce's biggest breakfast in years today.

Chamber vice-president Tim Sayre said it was encouraging to see the business community "come out in droves” to hear how they could make inroads into addressing the region's youth unemployment problem.

Attendees heard about the Federal Government's Youth Jobs PaTH Programme, which is aimed at giving young unemployed people an opportunity in the workforce.

The most recent figures show youth unemployment in Wide Bay is above 27 per cent.

"This is the biggest turnout we have had in about four years and it's great to see,” Mr Sayre said.

"The meeting was primarily about introducing the business community to the availability of support programs.

"I think it's a terrific way for young people to get a career start.

"Hopefully we will start to see some of our longer-term young unemployed getting jobs, as well as our school leavers.”

Attendees also heard about the upcoming Bundaberg Careers Expo and Relay for Life.