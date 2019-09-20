Menu
Will and Sonya Allcott at the climate rally at Buss Park.
Big turnout as Bundy students rally for climate change

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
20th Sep 2019 2:45 PM
“POLICY change, not climate change” was just one of many chants spoken by climate strike attendees yesterday as they tried to make their voices heard.

More than 100 people gathered in Buss Park yesterday for the Strike for Climate Change.

One of the rally organisers Sarah Baldry said they were blown away with the amount of people who attended.

“We’re here to tell the government climate change affects regional areas too,” she said.

“We have three demands, the first is no new coal, oil or gas projects including Adani.

“Second is a target of 100 per cent renewables by 2030.

“The third is we’re asking the government to fund a just transition for fossil fuel workers and their communities.

“It’s not an us versus them thing, we’re supporting fossil fuel workers, we want them to find jobs in renewables.”

