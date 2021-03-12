BIG TIDES: Which beaches will be best for swimming this weekend

IMPORTANT NOTE: Remember there are updated covid-19 restrictions, if you are at the beach, please maintain the social/physical distancing minimum guidelines and abide by the current group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER

Well, its has been another warm week just passed with plenty of nice beach conditions on offer for those that had a chance to enjoy them.

Looking ahead to the coming days and it does appear that we should see plenty more nice beach conditions too!

It is going to be very warm again and also quite humid, with the chance of afternoon thunderstorms, but the winds should only be mostly light and particularly so through the mornings before the afternoon sea breezes set in.

Today’s winds will be from E this morning at around 10 knots before they increase to 10 to 15 knots from the E/NE in the afternoon and this will be exactly the same for Saturday as well.

Sunday’s forecast will change slightly in terms of the wind direction but not the wind strength, with 5 to 10 knots of N/NE winds in the morning that will then increase to 10 to 15 knots through the afternoon.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions look set to remain quite mild across this weekend and particularly so through the mornings when the wind is forecast to be much lighter.

High tides will peak between 8am to 9.30am over the coming three days as well, with quite large tide heights as well, so the best time to swim will certainly be from early morning through until around mid to late morning.

As the winds increase through the afternoons we can expect choppier conditions to develop – and more so on those beaches that face in a northerly direction – along with a slight side current pushing from left to right as well.

Fingers crossed there will be no blue bottles, but with the wind forecast it will be important to check with the lifesavers and/or read the safety signs.

The best beaches for swimmers this weekend are likely to be Kelly’s Beach and Elliott Heads.

Please check with the Lifeguard or Lifesavers on duty, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please swim only at patrolled beaches, only between the red and yellow flags, and only during patrol times – remember, if we can’t see you, we can’t save you!

BEACH PATROLS

Today and weekdays – 9.00am to 5.00pm at Kelly’s Beach and Agnes Water ONLY.

Saturday – 9.00am to 5.00pm at Kelly’s Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; 1.00pm to 5.00pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park Beach.

Sunday – 9.00am to 5.00pm at Elliott Heads, Kelly’s Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park Beach and Agnes Water.

SURFING

With the wind forecast being pretty consistent over the coming days and predominantly from the E/NE to N/NE the chances of finding any quality surfing conditions appear to be quite slim.

Having said that though, as per usual, check the conditions daily as there could be a few small but clean waves through the early mornings that could provide some fun for the mal riders and probably more so at locations such as Nielson Park, Kelly’s Beach and even Elliott Heads.

Agnes Water will also be worth a look, but those northerly winds may ruin the fun up there. Good luck!

For the SUP and Ocean Ski/Kayak paddlers, the ocean may be quite mild through the early mornings if the winds stay light so there may well be windows of opportunity through the early mornings.

For the more experienced paddlers, there could also be some downwind paddling conditions (north to south) through the afternoons if those winds do enough to whip up some white caps.

EVENTS

Good luck to all local junior surf lifesavers (U11 to U15 age groups) that will be competing across the next three days at the 2021 Queensland Youth Surf Lifesaving Championships at North Kirra Beach (Gold Coast).