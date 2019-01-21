Big things for Bundy as Bill puts us on his radar

Our Say - Adam Wratten, Editor for the NewsMail

NewsMail Editor Adam Wratten. Mike Knott BUN190318EDITOR3

BILL Shorten's visit to the Bundaberg region is a big positive.

Barring a political disaster, it's highly likely Mr Shorten will be the next Prime Minister of Australia.

Given the tough political fight Labor has on its hands to win the seat of Hinkler from the National Party's Keith Pitt, I was concerned that Mr Shorten would focus his energies into other more marginal areas that the ALP needs to win to secure office.

That he has taken the decision to bring his bus to Bundaberg and discuss issues of critical importance for the region should not be taken for granted.

I wonder if it's even a sign of growing confidence that the ALP sees itself as having a real opportunity here. Time will answer that. Personally I don't think anyone really knows just how big the swing is going to be against the current government, which has spent the better part of recent times self imploding.

Mr Shorten isn't coming empty handed with promises of $15m for mental health. This is a huge area and money which will be very much needed. But I'm hopeful for more.

Obviously we're all keen to hear how Mr Shorten's key policies will make life better for people in Bundaberg, but also what specific programs he sees working here.

It's a great step to see him in this part of the world. It is in our region's interests to have both parties fighting for your vote.