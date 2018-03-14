Big things bring the pooches to Bundy

BIG THINGS: Jane Wong has travelled the east coast of Australia with her pet pug dogs in search of all things big.

BIG THINGS: Jane Wong has travelled the east coast of Australia with her pet pug dogs in search of all things big. Contributed

WE HAVE a big barrel and a big bottle of rum, but is this enough?

It seems so for one "big thing” enthusiast who travelled the east coast of Australia in search of all sizable objects.

Jane Wong and her pug dogs, Eddy and Sam, have a hunger for hunting down all remarkable statues.

BIG THINGS: Jane Wong has travelled the east coast of Australia with her pet pug dogs in search of all things big. She stopped by Bundy to check out our large drinks. Contributed

The passion came about four years ago when Ms Wong heard about Nandos promotional campaign to steal the Big Mango in Bowen to gain publicity for its new flavour, mango and lime, she was hooked.

Immediately she started planning her first, of many, road trips to track down all the big things.

"The thrill of finding new Big Things, especially ones that weren't listed on Wikipedia, was addicting,” she told the NewsMail.

"Soon I was scrolling through personal blogs, looking to find other Big Things fanatics like me - and I was so pleased to find that I was not alone in this quirky hobby.”

One of her biggest adventures was driving 5612km in 10 days.

BIG THINGS: Jane Wong has travelled the east coast of Australia with her pet pug dogs in search of all things big. She stopped by Bundy to check out our large drinks. Contributed

"I've also driven from Brisbane down to Melbourne and back, taking the longest, most scenic route - aka the Big Things route, no matter how long the detour was.

"I did this trip solo, it was exhausting, but so worth the driving fatigue.”

Ms Wong said she didn't know too much about Bundaberg, besides the rum and ginger beer, and said without these large items she would not have even visited.

She said they did visit Mon Repos for the turtle tour and a big turtle would be a perfect addition to the Rum City.

"Aside from seeing the Big Things themselves, what I love most about this hobby of mine is that it pushes me to travel to places I've never travelled to before,” she said.

"They help smaller towns make their mark on the map, encouraging visitors both domestic and international.”

BIG THINGS: Jane Wong and her pugs have travelled the east coast of Australia in search of sizeable objects. Contributed

Another big item to draw the tourist in in the future will be SSS Strawberries' big strawberry.

The large fruit's development application was approved by the Bundaberg Regional Council.

SSS Strawberries' Gina Dang spoke with the NewsMail saying it was still going ahead.

"It's still in progress at this time with the engineer and designers,” she said.

"But it's all moving along.”

To see all the big things captured by Ms Wong and her furry companions check them out on Instagram by searching bigthingsaustralia.