FULL THROTTLE:Shannon Gray and Scott Cleaver in the boat towing Daniel Campbell in the Ski Racing Queensland Championships.
FULL THROTTLE:Shannon Gray and Scott Cleaver in the boat towing Daniel Campbell in the Ski Racing Queensland Championships.
Water Sports

Big swells greets racers at the Ski Racing Queensland event

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
24th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
WATER SKIING: Round one of the Bay City Marine Ski Racing Queensland Championship has been run and won.

Event organiser and competitor Scott Cleaver said he believed the event to be a success.

"All of the competitors enjoyed the event and are looking forward to next round in July,” he said.

Competitors faced trying conditions on Saturday, with strong winds and a big swell.

Cleaver and his team adapted to the weather.

"Heat two was cancelled and moved to Sunday morning for competitors' safety” he said.

"Sunday the weather was better and we ran heat two before the finals.”

Crowds gathered on the Point Vernon foreshore to watch the action.

"It was great to see the community having a look at the boats and skiers,” Cleaver said.

Winners of the round included New South Wales competitors Cooper Robinson and Suzie Cartwright in the Formula One Open division.

The veterans' class was won by Daniel Campbell from the Gold Coast.

Jack Grey was successful in the junior division while Joel Massey crossed the line first in the Formula Two class.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

