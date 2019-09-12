Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Music

Big Red Bash Lineup announced

by Jonathon Moran
12th Sep 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An all star line-up of Aussie talent will take to the stage for the sixth annual Birdsville Big Red Bash.

Paul Kelly, Kate Ceberano, Ian Moss, John Williamson, Wendy Matthews and Dragon are just some of the acts announced for the rock festival that claims to be the most remote music festival in the world, taking place in the Simpson Desert from July 7 to 9 next year.

 

Collectively, artists on the bill have won more than 25 ARIA Awards, 27 CMAA Awards and released in excess of 100 albums.

"We have a total of 20 acts - more than we've ever had, which allows us to extend the hours of performance and offer even more entertainment for festivalgoers," organiser Greg Donovan said. "In 2013, our festival was born from John performing solo with just a speaker and a mic on top of Big Red. Now, six years on, we're ready to welcome him back as part of our biggest ever line-up. We've come a long way, but we certainly wouldn't be here now if wasn't for John."

Also playing the festival are Shannon Noll, Mi Sex, Thirsty Merc, Mark Gable, Glenn Shorrock and Tim Finn with tickets going on sale September 19 via bigredbash.com.au.

18/07/2019: Midnight Oil close the The worlds most remote music festival the Big Red Bash, at the base of the Big Red sand dune, west of Birdsville, QLD. Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian
18/07/2019: Midnight Oil close the The worlds most remote music festival the Big Red Bash, at the base of the Big Red sand dune, west of Birdsville, QLD. Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

 

Singer/songwriter John Williamson
Singer/songwriter John Williamson
Ian Moss from Cold Chisel is in Brisbane promoting his Matchbook 20th Anniversary tour. Thursday August 22, 2019. (AAP image, John Gass)
Ian Moss from Cold Chisel is in Brisbane promoting his Matchbook 20th Anniversary tour. Thursday August 22, 2019. (AAP image, John Gass)
Australian singer/songwriter Paul Kelly, pic Cybele Malinowski
Australian singer/songwriter Paul Kelly, pic Cybele Malinowski
big red bash big red bash festival ian moss john williamson kate ceberano music paul kelly

Top Stories

    Woman repeatedly hurt, robbed in home blames cashless card

    premium_icon Woman repeatedly hurt, robbed in home blames cashless card

    Crime HOME is a place where you should feel secure and at ease, so imagine having your safety and privacy violated between the four walls of your house.

    Tourist to be deported after Aussie Day knife attack

    premium_icon Tourist to be deported after Aussie Day knife attack

    Crime Jinnawat Yusuk faces court over knife attack

    REVEALED: The turbulent, troubled history of Goondicum Mine

    premium_icon REVEALED: The turbulent, troubled history of Goondicum Mine

    Business Lay-offs, creditors, failed mergers: the untold story of Goondicum.