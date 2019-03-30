BIG READ: Will a Hinkler MP in opposition hurt Bundy?

MAKING HIS POINT: Labor leader Bill Shorten speaks at the Bundaberg Bowls Club for the town hall meeting last year.

IF THE bookies are anything to go by the nation will have a Labor government, and yet another PM, within the coming months.

At this stage Labor is paying $1.16 to take the cake, with the Coalition blowing out to $4.

Betting agent Ladbrokes is also predicting Nationals' MP Keith Pitt will be re-elected in Hinkler, offering odds of $1.44 - softer than he was at the last federal election but still a firm favourite over Labor's Richard Pascoe who is priced at $2.60.

At the 2016 election Mr Pitt secured 43.9 per cent of votes ahead of Labor's Tim Lawson with 26.7 per cent.

One Nation's Damian Huxham captured 19.2 per cent. Mr Huxham will again run, but may find it hard to capture such a strong number given the party being in the headlines for all the wrong reasons these past few days.

So what would it mean for the region if the bookies are right and we have a Bill Shorten-led government, with Keith Pitt as Bundaberg's voice?

Will our region, which faces long-term unemployment and social challenges, get a fair go?

In the wings we have a Regional Deal, that could see tens (possibly hundreds) of millions of dollars invested in job generating projects. How will it proceed?

Will Labor follow through on its commitment to axe Mr Pitt's signature Cashless Debit Card policy?

Political expert Tony Makin said theoretically having a local member not part of the government shouldn't affect a region's prospects, with projects that deserve backing getting support.

But, the Griffith University professor of economics said the reality was often very different.

"Pork barrelling does occur obviously, and both sides of politics have practised it,” Prof Makin told the NewsMail.

"Parties in government that overtly discriminate against opposition party seats run the risk of retribution in their seats when the opposition becomes the government.”

He also said if it does occur on a large scale "it means our democracy is severely fractured”.

As a region we don't have to look too far to see the impact members of the opposing party can have.

Both Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and Bundaberg's David Batt are part of the LNP opposition in Queensland.

The NewsMail asked Mr Bennett what his thoughts were on how affective an MP can be from outside the governing party.

He said it was a challenging, yet rewarding, role.

"Government departments have to provide on a needs basis and though delivery is considerably down over the last four years, we have been able to achieve some great results for the state and indeed the Burnett electorate,” Mr Bennett said.

"We've had some amazing projects occur during my term as the local member.

"We do the work on the ground each and every day, and as a local member I have equal access to minister engagement, to conduct petitions and to stand up for what's right in State Parliament.

"Although there's plenty of work ahead, we focus on a progressive conservative outlook and empowering private enterprise. Our focus is on all those small businessmen and women that need more support and less taxes.”

So with an air of optimism the NewsMail fired off questions to both Mr Pitt and Labor leader Bill Shorten's office.

Neither response raised hopes as both stuck, unsurprisingly, to party lines.

"A Bill Shorten Labor Government would be an absolute disaster for Australia,” Mr Pitt said.

"Labor wants to slug Australians with $200 billion in taxes which we can just not afford.

"Over a million Australians will be hit by Labor's retiree tax, including around 910,000 individuals who hold shares directly and members of 200,000 self-managed super funds.

"Labor's emissions reduction target will cost the economy $472 billion, slash more than 336,000 jobs, cut the average wage by over $9,000, and increase wholesale electricity prices by more than 58 per cent.

"Bill Shorten should explain why the Queensland Labor Government didn't sign up to millions in funding that would've skilled up thousands of additional apprentices.

"Almost 49,000 people and their families in the Hinkler electorate will benefit from tax relief, up to $530 in 2018-19, under a Coalition Government.”

Mr Shorten was equally brutal as he said the region needed to vote for Mr Pascoe.

"For too long, Keith Pitt and the LNP have completely taken Hinkler for granted,” Mr Shorten said.

"The LNP are too busy fighting amongst themselves in Canberra, they've abandoned the electorate.

"Scott Morrison has never visited Bundaberg in the 11 years he's been on the Coalition front bench.

"Under the LNP, 681 local apprentice positions have been lost, over 10,000 local retail and hospitality workers have had their Sunday penalty rates cut, and 2,760 pensioners have been left worse off due to LNP cuts.

"As Treasurer, Scott Morrison cut from health and hospitals in every single one of his Budgets. This includes the $3 million he has slashed from Bundaberg hospital.

"Since the last election, I've held two large, public town hall meetings in Bundaberg to hear first-hand from Bundaberg residents about the issues important to them.

"Earlier this year we announced that if elected, Labor will invest $15.7 million to build a dedicated community mental health centre in Bundaberg.”

With the possibility of a government and local member at loggerheads, we asked Bundaberg's Chamber of Commerce would that could mean for business confidence.

The chamber's president Yale Morgan said regardless of who claimed federal victory he would urge local businesses to stay focused on business as usual.

"I wouldn't think there should be concern for local businesses,” Mr Morgan said reassuringly.

"The Member for Hinkler has worked very hard for the region, including local business.

"I have every confidence that will continue should Mr Pitt be re-elected regardless of which party governs federally.

"That said, the chamber works with all levels of government, including the opposition to ensure the business community's voice and issues are heard and actioned.

"Chamber's role will be to continue to work with both the government and opposition to ensure positive outcomes for business.”