Big read: The makings of one of our region's top athletes

HE'S competed around the globe and set a new world record, but for Rheed McCracken, Bundaberg will always be home.

The region's renowned Paralympian has been chosen to star in a new Invacare project and it's a family affair.

Rheed McCracken after his 100m race at the World Para Athletics Championships in London. Kevin Salmon (Athletics Australi

Earlier this week a film crew made the trip to Bundaberg to get an insight into where it all began for the local athlete, stepping inside his family home and chatting with his parents, Samantha and Brad McCracken.

Having always shown a passion for sport, Rheed was special and born to lead the life of a professional athlete, Mrs McCracken said.

She said Rheed wanted to promote disability in sport and inclusion with Invacare which was a step forward in the lead up to Tokyo.

"We've sort of had a bit going on with Rheed throughout his competing but never on this scale,” she said.

She said Invacare had always been a major sponsor of him, but this was another level.

Rheed's father said Invacare had sponsored him since 2011.

Mr McCracken said while there was a long way to go before Paralympians were viewed in the same way as Olympians, they were now getting more recognition than ever and this project was the perfect platform.

Rheeds mum Samantha McCracken with cinematographer Peter Teys. Mike Knott BUN090419RHEED3

"The more things like this, the better it will be for them,” he said.

Mr McCracken said Rheed had always had a passion for sport.

"It's been good to be able to set the platform for him to achieve what he wanted to,” MrMcCracken said.

"We've always sort of worked on 'if he wanted to do it, we'd help him as much as we can'.”

Top End Sportschairs Australia business manager Wayne McNamara said when it came to choosing a talent to front their campaign, Invacare couldn't go past Rheed.

Besides being a fierce competitor, MrMcNamara said McCracken was also a "great bloke and very modest” man who could motivate people, particularly children.

Samantha and Brad McCracken with director Antonio Ruffino. Mike Knott BUN090419RHEED4

Mr McNamara said the campaign was about showcasing people's abilities.

Throughout the campaign, MrMcNamara said Rheed made it clear he was a Bundy boy and proud of it.

Last year the Paralympian had, for the second year in a row, broken the world record in the 100m in the T34 class in Notwill, Switzerland.

McCracken set a time of 14.80sec in the event at the Nottwil Grand Prix to break his own time of 14.92sec.

For Rheed, it was important his family was involved in the project because they had been by his side from the beginning.

"They've been on the journey with me since day one,” he said.

Rheed said he didn't only do what he does for the love of it but also to give back to those who've helped him on his journey.

The campaign was about Invacare branching out to show people the opportunities that were out there.

"There's no limitation on disability in sport,” he said.

"There's always an opportunity ... there is so much, you just have to know where to look.”

Rheed said he fell into wheelchair racing and despite his monumental success he hadn't forgotten where it all started.

Rather, he said, he relishes the fact he's a Bundy boy.

He said the Bundaberg community helped fundraise for a chair in the early days and, while he now lives in Newcastle, Bundaberg was home.

Grateful for the support from his family and Bundaberg, he said it was important to him to have them both feature in the campaign.

At the Rio Paralympics Rheed finished second in the 100m and third in the 800m, broke two personal records and an Oceania record.

Now his eyes are set on Tokyo.