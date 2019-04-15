IN THE next five weeks, voters across Hinkler will be making up their minds about who should lead the Hinkler region.

Today, sitting members and candidates have taken the opportunity to introduce you to the person behind the politician.

The candidates have been asked the following questions:

1. What is your personal/professional background?

2. What achievements you are most proud of?

3. What sparked your interest in politics?

4. What do you think you can bring to the job?

5. What kind of region do you want to see going forward?

Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe. contributed

Richard Pascoe, ALP

Before moving to Bundaberg nearly 20 years ago to start working as a teacher, I worked in my family's business as an industrial baker.

Since making the move to Bundaberg, I met my wife Theresa here and have raised our four children here.

Always being someone who would stand up for others, it was a natural move for me to become an organiser with the Independent Education Union.

Marrying my wife in 2001 and watching my four children grow up.

My time spent as a teacher, helping and supporting children to develop is also something that will stick with me and I am incredibly proud of.

I think it is important to provide a strong and democratic voice for my community, especially those who might not otherwise feel they have one.

Having worked with the Independent Education Union for over 10 years now, I know how to advocate and represent people.

We need to put in place a plan that supports local, state and federal government initiatives that encourage and drive innovative businesses to set up in the Hinkler region, supported by training our youth so that Hinkler is a prime location for the new businesses of tomorrow.

I want to see a region that has strong and secure employment while catering for the strong ageing population.

Moe Turaga. Katie Hall

MOE TURAGA, IND

I have worked across many industries from farming to civil engineering and have been in community services for the past 15 years.

My proudest achievement firstly is being a dad. But community-wise, there has been some great highlights, from bringing Solomon Islands special development school kids to Bundaberg, Sailability being on the advocacy for NDIS but latest is advocating for the Modern Slavery Act.

I believe looking back at the last 10 years and how poorly our major parties have performed, the disrespect for country leadership and changes, we need strong and stable governments and reps.

Stability and openness.

Inclusive and viable.

The LNP's Keith Pitt. Alistair Brightman

KEITH PITT, LNP

I am a proud Queenslander. I went to school in Bundaberg, did an electrical apprenticeship and an electrical engineering degree. In partnership with my wife Allison we owned cane farms, established a consultancy business and registered training organisation. I was a surf lifesaver for 10 years and I'm a rugby league tragic.

I'm proud to have delivered ex-HMAS Tobruk to be turned into a military dive wreck, $173million of federal funding for the Hinkler Regional Deal and helping local constituents.

I became interested in politics as a way of helping my local community grow and for business to prosper - in particular the large agriculture sector in the region.

I have fought for the past six years to deliver significant funding for the Hinkler electorate and I will continue to do this. We need to continue to strengthen our regional economy and deliver more local jobs.

One with a lower unemployment rate and opportunities for our youth. That's why the Hinkler Regional Deal and other federal investments are so important.

One Nation candidate for Hinkler Damian Huxham. contributed

DAMIAN HUXHAM, ON

My background, I am currently a FIFO mine worker. I've run my own home business and managed several small and successful businesses. I am a carpenter/joiner by trade.

The achievement I'm most proud of, during the last federal election we petitioned the State Government for funding to commence the feasibility study for the Burrum Buxton bridge which was unsuccessful, however the direct pressure we put on the federal incumbent ensured he allocated the funding for the feasibility study in his re-election promises, less than one week out from the last election.

My interest in politics was sparked by the desire to make a difference and stand up and be counted.

I bring a dose of reality from a working class prospective, a desire to improve and grow our regions and the ability to listen and accept input from all constituents for a better region.

The region I envision for Hinkler is a united one with better access, facilities for all abilities, increased regional infrastructure, a destination that people want to come, work, stay, holiday, grow a family and retire in.

DAVID NORMAN, IND

I was born and raised on a 3500-acre property near Monto. I have an Associate Diploma in Stock and Meat Inspection and tertiary qualifications in Applied Science - Food Technologies and Food Processing, a Diploma in Business, as well as leadership, management, quality assurance and management systems auditing qualifications. I have lived in Hervey Bay since 1982, working in regulatory roles in federal/state governments and consultancy in the private sector.

Starting from a tough upbringing to now be blessed with a very loving family and many good friends.

I was sick and tired of the major political parties' lies and corruptly looking after big business and their own political and personal interests, at the expense of average hard working people like us.

They have lost the essence of what it means to truly represent the people. People want the representatives they elect to work together, honestly and constructively.

I embody the four pillars of my website logo and platform: honesty, integrity, anti-corruption and people-first. I have an enthusiasm to actually listen to the people of Hinkler.

My vision of this region is being one of prosperity and personal happiness, that all can share in.

To foster this, we need to innovate, collaborate, be national leaders in the areas of new industries, tourism and employment diversification.

Joseph Ellul. Wayne Tait

JOE ELLUL, UAP

I was born and raised in regional Queensland and spent early years helping his dad on their farm. My family farmed sugar and small crops in Bucca, which can be found just outside of Bundaberg.

I went to high school at Shalom College in Bundaberg, where I became an accomplished sportsman.

To this day a Joseph Ellul trophy is handed out to a Shalom student each year, for 'Best Performer in Jumping Events'.

I was in the Australian Army for 11 years, serving my country on two overseas deployments, including East Timor in 2001 and the second Gulf War in Kuwait in 2002.

I've had a very successful corporate career, having worked as Senior Network Control Manager for Queensland Rail and General Manager for Right2Drive New Zealand.

My leadership from active operations to the corporate world has given me the opportunity to problem solve at the highest levels and I see my problem-solving skills as necessary in resolving the unemployment levels, giving me the confidence to take on international companies for what is best for Australians.

I see the Fraser Coast as what it is and what it will be. One of the most beautiful spots on the planet, bustling with a mix of Government and small business jobs that have been able to flourish under Zonal Tax laws and a team focussed to make Australia great.

The Greens candidate for Hinkler has been announced as Anne Jackson. contributed

Anne Jackson, GRN

My professional background is in the retail and services industry.

Raising my kids and seeing them develop into independent responsible adults, is my proudest achievement.

My interest in politics was sparked by my desire to help make government work better for the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in our community.

I want to provide people with local representation that is honest, transparent and responsive to the needs of everyday people, not powerful, corporate interests.

I want to see a community that is fairer and which gives everyone the opportunity to make the best of their lives. I want more investment to create jobs, more funding for schools that includes free TAFE and university, better health care that includes dental and mental health, and the abolition of the Cashless Debit Card which is unfair and punitive to the most disadvantaged people in our community.