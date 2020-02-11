Big read: Mon Repos Turtle Centre hearing in full

WITNESSES at the Mon Repos Turtle Centre inquiry believe the new $22 million development is not capitalising on its potential, even though it is a wonderful drawcard for the region.

The hearing was held before seven members of the parliamentary committee in the Burnett Riverside Hotel’s function room this morning.

There were about 20 attendees at the hearing which lasted almost two and a half hours.

The first witness to speak was Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey, who began at about 9am.

Mayor Jack Dempsey

CR DEMPSEY said the Bundaberg Regional Council invested $6 million into the centre, but that this came with the condition that it would be a “world class facility”.

He was concerned with the planning processes around the turtle centre, as well as the carpark, which was 800 metres away and therefore required a shuttle bus for visitors.

Cr Dempsey questioned if the turtle centre met the regulations of a Temporary Local Planning Instrument, including conditions for lighting, which had been created by the State Government to protect loggerhead turtles from development.

He said with the development there had been removal of a dune, which could have an impact on sand temperatures, and affect male and female egg ratios.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey leaves the Mon Repos inquiry.

Cr Dempsey gave the committee written complaints from some visitors to the centre about the carparking, which reflected “poor visitor experiences”.

He said there was an option to have closer parking behind the centre, which was owned by Bundaberg Sugar, and understood that it would not cost the State Government anything to successful resolve discussions.

He proposed the new site would be better for the turtles exposed to car lights at the current site and said the council aimed to be “the leading light” of councils enforcing measurements to protect turtles from glow.

Cr Dempsey referred to times of war when entire cities would go dark to protect themselves from the enemy.

“I’m sure we can darken a carpark if we are able to darken cities,” he said.

Bundaberg Tourism

BUNDABERG Tourism’s chief executive Katherine Reid said the current carpark was in an elevated position and was not appropriate for the protection of turtles.

Two more subjects raised by Ms Reid were lack of facilities for a dine-in cafe, as well as an opportunity to expand partnerships with local groups.

She said there was no ventilation or available space for kitchen appliances, which meant the cafe could only sell pre-packaged food.

She said the cafe operator had operated at a loss of up to $300 on some nights.

The operator wanted to support the tourism industry but that it “was not commercially viable for him anymore”.

Ms Reid said there was opportunity to work with traditional owner groups who could offer morning tours.

Committee member Sandy Bolton asked when people were aware that these issues were absent from master designs of the project.

Mayor Jack Dempsey, who was sitting in the front seat, made gestures which the committee interpreted to mean that the community did not realise these things were absent from the turtle centre until it opened last year.

Today at the Parliamentary inquiry for the redevelopment of the Mon Repos Turtle Centre, our CEO shared industry and... Posted by Bundaberg Tourism on Monday, 10 February 2020

Turtle Sands Holiday Park

Turtle Sands’ co-owner David Baker’s evidence at the inquiry reflected there had been a strained relationship with the Department of Environment and Science in the last turtle nesting season.

“We enjoyed a good relationship with personnel and the conservation park,” he said.

“We got on extremely well with (Dr) Col Limpus and I think he respects what we do.

“We’ve gone out of our way … to operate in conjunction with conservation … and gone out of our way to encourage people to respect turtles.”

In a recent turtle season guests had been warned through signage that they were not allowed on the beach at night without approvals.

“The signage we found quite rude … in our park we made it quite clear to all visitors what the rules were at the beach, it never would have been a concern,” he said.

He said the caravan park applied to the State Government and the local council to upgrade its facilities, but that it had struggled to meet various approvals, which in part was due to State Government mapping errors, and also how the upgrades would impact local traffic.

Mr Baker wondered if the turtle centre had to meet the same requirements as the tourist park.

He said that a third party offered to buy the caravan park in 2014, at about the same time confirmation for the turtle centre upgrades were confirmed.

He said it was little more than he had paid when he bought the park in 1996.

He had been offered far more than that several years earlier by a local caravan park owner, he told the committee.

But Mr Baker said the holiday park had gained economic benefit from the turtle centre.

“We think it’s fantastic. The whole concept is fantastic.”

Murchie Constructions

Murchie Constructions’ project manager Andrew Murchie said the turtle centre was unique in terms of design, although the local company had worked on projects of similar dollar value.

“It wasn’t so much a difficult project to build, it was just different to what you do every day,” he said.

“Everyone that had to work on site was interested … the apprentices got great value out of it because of the nature of the work.”

Mr Murchie said there had been numerous changes in the design plan, and that for quite some time work on the carpark had to be put on hold.

“From memory it wasn’t until early August 2019 that we got approval for the car park that was constructed,” Mr Murchie said.

Murchie Constructions applied for the tender in December 2017 and was awarded it in June 2018. It began work on the turtle centre in August 2018.

Mr Murchie said the project attracted far more Right to Information requests than any other project the company had worked on.

He said Murchie Constructions tried to procure its subcontractors locally, and that the exception to the rule was with those that needed specialist skills such as with fire services and roofing.

But a large percentage of materials had been bought locally, Mr Murchie said.

He said that environmentally the contractor was aware of lighting, and that they had to be off-site by 5.30pm during the nesting season.

Councillor Greg Barnes

THE parliamentary committee then allowed anybody in the room to speak, if they so wished.

Bargara councillor Greg Barnes, who carries the council’s tourism portfolio, said that woodcarving from the late Arthur “Nobby” Clark, should have been displayed in the turtle centre.

The woodcarving was currently “mothballed”.

Cr Greg Barnes chose to speak at the Mon Repos Turtle Centre inquiry.

Cr Barnes said the community previously made a list of recommendations that it had wanted for the centre, including solar panels and an aquarium, which could have been used to observe hatchlings.

This is when committee chairman Chris Whiting observed that there had been conflicting demands from stakeholders so far.

“I was a councillor for 12 years, I know what pride you take in your role,” Mr Whiting said.

To which Cr Barnes said, “you didn’t have Bargara.”

Bundaberg Tourism

BUNDABERG Tourism chairman Ross Peddlesden then spoke, saying that a suitable manager had not been employed at the centre when it opened.

He said this had placed pressure on staff who were good at what they normally did but were required to expand their role.

Committee member David Batt asked about details on the ticketing system at the turtle centre.

Mr Peddlesden said that ticket prices had almost doubled compared to what it had been in previous seasons.

In response to Mr Batt’s further questioning, Mr Peddlesden said Bundaberg Tourism managed the sale of the tickets, and received a commission. It was formally 15 per cent but had dropped to 10 per cent.

Burnett MP

State MP Stephen Bennett said the turtle centre had been one of the most significant projects in his electorate, but that it had been sold as “cost neutral”.

In other words, it needed to make its money back and that if it did not do that, then it was basically a replica of the previous centre.

He said there were missed opportunities for catering and for accommodation possibilities such as ‘glamping’, and he saw a need considering people were camping on the beach.

Mr Bennett said he had been shut out of the bureaucratic process for five years and that he had never been given permission to see the site.

“After 2015 nobody in the community had input,” he said.

Closure

The committee chairman, Mr Whiting, then closed the hearing at 11.20am.

He thanked the witnesses and said that the transcript would be available on the parliamentary website “in due course”.