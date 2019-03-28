BIG READ: Five violent crimes that have ended in court

Violent crime has been reported over the decades.

Violent crime has been reported over the decades.

These stories have been compiled form previous editions of the NewsMail and were once featured in the 110 Years of News booklet.

Murder-suicide claims three lives

THREE people were found shot dead on a farm at Baffle Creek after a bizarre murder-suicide on February 2, 1965.

Bundaberg police said it appeared Reuben Richard Pershouse, 40, shot Mrs Eunice Gertrude Polotynski, 39, and her daughter Theresa Helen Polotynski, 17, as they were doing the weekly wash.

He then went to the rear of the house and killed himself with the same single barrel shotgun.

The three lived on the farm, about eight miles from Rosedale, with four children: a seven-month old baby, boys aged six and eight, and a 12 year old girl.

The NewsMail reported on February 3 that the girl and the baby were at home at the time of the tragedy, but the two boys had already left for school.

The bodies were found about 7.45am by neighbour Miss Joyce Cross after she heard three shots, two of them in quick succession from the direction of the Pershouse farm.

Miss cross then contacted another neighbour, Mrs Lydia Finger, who telephoned police.

The contingent which swooped on the farm included Bundaberg police district chief Inspector A Day, officer in charge of the Bundaberg station Senior Sergeant T Cavanagh, Detective Senior Constable FC Swindells and Constable J Waugh as well as Rosedale Constables DG Helmore and J Kolence.

The bodies were brought to Bundaberg where post mortem examinations were conducted by government medical officer Dr Leonard McKeon.

Police said neighbours were taking care of the couple's four young children.

Jailed for shooting

A MAN charged with attempted murder after a shooting outside the Bundaberg Hotel was found guilty of the lesser charge of unlawful wounding in 1967.

Robert Peter Eardley, 29, fisherman, of Faggs Rd, Gooburrum, was sentenced to two years' jail by MrJustice Campbell who said it was the worst case of unlawful wounding he had encountered in his time on the Circuit Court bench.

The trial heard Eardley and his victim, Geoffrey James Wondrock, were involved in a scuffle at the Bundaberg Hotel on May 6.

Hotel licensee William Stanley Lynn said Eardley came back some time later, beckoned to Wondrock and the two walked outside.

Five witnesses gave evidence they saw a gun in Eardley's hand and then heard a shot.

Character references tendered to the court included letters from an Auckland priest and the Superior of a New Zealand monastery, where Eardley "led a perfect life" for more than a year.

Man detained for shooting daughter dead

A MAN accused of shooting dead his daughter had earlier dreamed he saw his wife with a bullet wound to the head, a Brisbane court heard on May 20, 1970.

Thomas Lionel Hanrahan, 58, a labourer, was charged with murdering Karen Rita Hanrahan at Mt Perry on September 14, 1965.

Former Mt Perry policeman Sergeant M Croft told the court he went to the Hanrahan home about 4.30am after hearing screams.

Hanrahan told him he had shot his nine-year-old daughter because he had been "terribly worried about the kids fighting and being cheeky to their mother and himself".

Hanrahan said he had been sleeping in a rear bedroom and had a terrible nightmare in which he saw his wife, Kathleen, with a bullet wound to the head.

Later he had a terrible feeling about being off work for a fortnight; he then got to thinking about his daughters fighting and decided they would be better off dead.

Harahan went to a shed at the rear of the house, got a rifle and loaded it.

He went to a bedroom where his wife and daughters were sleeping and turned on the light.

He shot Karen as she slept and was about to shoot his eldest daughter, Coleen, when his wife woke and took the rifle from him.

He tried to strangle Coleen, but let her go after she pleaded with him not to hurt her.

Hanrahan cried during evidence from his wife and eldest daughter.

Both hugged and sat with him after they had given evidence, the NewsMail reported.

Mrs Hanrahan said their home life at Mt Perry had been happy until her husband began acting strangely a short time before the shooting.

On some occasions he blamed himself for the bloodshed of war.

Hanrahan was committed to stand trial at the June 8 sittings.

He pleaded not guilty and reserved his defence.

The trial was brought on early and on May 28, 1970, Hanrahan was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

He was sentenced to be kept in strict custody until Her Majesty's pleasure was known.

Hanrahan was released after an order from the Governor-In-Council in March, 1975.

He died in Bundaberg on September 23, 1995, at the age of 83.

Man pleads guilty to attempted murder

A FORMER Bundaberg hospital wardsman was been jailed for 12 years when he pleaded guilty on February 8, 1988, to attempting to murder his estranged wife.

The Rockhampton Supreme Court heard the 44-year-old man, formerly of Kensington St, and his Wife had been separated for about 10 months.

On June 20, the accused followed his wife and a male friend in a car.

When the car stopped, the accused ran towards it with his 12-year-old son following him.

The man opened the car door and shot his wife with a .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle

The boy pushed his father's arm aside when he pointed the gun at the man in the car and the shot went astray.

Crown Prosecutor David Wright said the victim's injuries were so severe she needed specialised treatment in Brisbane but there was only a possibility that it would have been enough to save her.

The victim was later killed in the aerial ambulance crash at Bundaberg which also claimed the lives of two medical staff and the pilot.

The Crown elected not to proceed against the accused on a charge of attempting to murder the other man.

Gunman at carols by candlelight

A GUNMAN who fired on police forced thousands of people to take cover while waiting for the delayed start of the Carols by Candlelight at Alexandra Park on December 6, 1991.

The drama began about 4pm when police were told a man, thought to be a psychiatric patient, had a rifle and was threatening to shoot people.

Croquet players reported hearing shots and people setting up for the carols were evacuated from the park shortly after 6pm when more shots were fired.

Hundreds of people fled across Quay Street, abandoning cars, blankets, chairs and picnic baskets as police cleared the area.

Salvation Army band members and other performers directed traffic away from the scene as the crowd was swelled by people expecting to join the carol singing.

As the events unfolded carols compere Trevor Leutton used a remote controlled in microphone to thank the hundreds of people lining Quay Street for their patience.

Police relieved the man of his weapon about 7.30pm and he surrendered 15 minutes later and was whisked away to the police station.

The Rum City Silver Band struck its first note before 8pm and the carols got underway at 8.30pm.

The culprit, 24, of no fixed address, appeared in a special court session on December 7, charged with going armed in public to cause fear, discharging a firearm over a public place, and being a prohibited person in possession of a .22 rifles and ammunition.

The court heard the accused was suicidal and had wanted police to shoot him.

The man was remanded in custody and later appeared before the Mental Health Tribunal which ruled he was not fit to stand trial.

